"Imagine the outrage if Iga Swiatek would've done this" - Fans slam Aryna Sabalenka for 'almost hitting' ball kid with frustrated act after Wuhan loss

Aryna Sabalenka’s time at the Wuhan Open came to a heartbreaking end as she lost out to American Jessica Pegula in the semifinals. After her defeat, the Belarusian hurled her racket towards a ball kid in frustration. Fans were quick to criticize her behaviour, with many of them drawing comparisons between the US Open champion and Iga Swiatek.Sabalenka entered the Wuhan Open as the three-time defending champion and she was a strong favorite to repeat her feat for the fourth time. The World No.1 had a slow start to her campaign at the WTA 1000, needing three sets to beat Rebecca Sramkova, before she went on to dispose of Liudmila Samsonova and Elena Rybakina in straight sets.In her semifinals encounter, Aryna Sabalenka went down to Jessica Pegula after a grueling battle. Frustrated by her loss, the 27-year-old hurled her racket, almost hitting a ball kid. Reacting to this, fans drew comparisons between Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, with one X user writing,“Imagine the outrage if Iga would have done this.”Another fan recalled the criticism Swiatek had faced for hitting a ball in the direction of the ball boy, writing,“Last time Iga bounced a ball because of frustration she needed to post an apology letter on her instagram and Aryna's behavior is even worse.”Here is how other tennis enthusiasts reacted to Aryna Sabalenka's behaviour after her Wuhan Open exit:“Shocking but not unexpected. American women on tour have given her a hard time this year. She does not appear to know how to lose gracefully,” one fan wrote.“@WTA @atptour The unsportsmanlike conduct is OUT. OF. CONTROL!!! Smashing racquets. Throwing racquets. Slamming balls into walls. Players confronting other players on court - the unprofessional, belligerent behavior is beneath a dignified sport that needs to GROW! DO SOMETHING!” another added.“She should have been defaulted there and then,” an X user commented.“Oh imagine if it was Medvedev or Djokovic... they would be in trouble now,” yet another fan chimed in.Aryna Sabalenka to skip Ningbo OpenSabalenka at the 2025 Wuhan Open (Image Source: Getty)After wrapping up your Wuhan Open, WTA action will move on to the Ningbo Open. However, Aryna Sabalenka will not be competing at the event. As she skips the Ningbo Open, the Belarusian could return to action at the Toray Pan Pacific Open which is scheduled to take place between October 20 and 26. Sabalenka hasn't signed up for this tournament as of yet and if she chooses to skip this event as well, she will return to the court directly in November for the WTA Finals.Overall, Sabalenka has had a busy 2025. Her season has seen her lift the US Open trophy and clinch second place at the Australian Open as well as Roland Garros. The Belarusian also looks likely to hold on to her World No.1 rank at the end of the year.