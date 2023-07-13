Tennis fans reacted to Carlos Alcaraz's revelation that his father captured footage of Novak Djokovic's training sessions at Wimbledon.
On Wednesday, Alcaraz defeated Holger Rune 7-6(3), 6-4, 6-4, propelling him to his first-ever Wimbledon semifinal. The win was the Spaniard's 45th tour-level triumph of the season and also marked his third appearance in a Grand Slam semifinal.
During his post-match press conference, Carlos Alcaraz openly acknowledged that his father might have filmed Novak Djokovic during one of the Serb's training sessions.
Alcaraz stated that his father's motivation for doing so likely stemmed from his deep admiration for tennis and his genuine enjoyment of watching Djokovic train.
"Oh, probably it is true. My father is a huge fan of tennis," Alcaraz said. "Be able to watch Djokovic in real life, yeah, probably it is true he's film the sessions."
Several tennis fans took to social media to express their thoughts on Alcaraz's comments. One fan pointed out that the uproar would have been tremendous had the situation been reversed, with Djokovic's father having recorded the Spaniard's training sessions.
"Just imagine the outrage if this would have been the other way around....." a fan tweeted.
Another fan wrote that Carlos Alcaraz answered the question cleverly, thereby defending his father.
"Answered smartly," the fan tweeted.
Here are a few more reactions:
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz could meet in the final
Carlos Alcaraz is expected to go head-to-head with Novak Djokovic in the highly anticipated final of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. As the top two seeds, their potential showdown will be an exhilarating clash, provided they win in their respective semifinal matches.
Djokovic has been having an exceptional season so far, emerging victorious in both the Australian Open and the French Open. His journey at Wimbledon began with a commanding triumph over Pedro Cachin. The 23-time Grand Slam champion continued his winning streak by defeating Jordan Thompson in the second round.
In the third round, Novak Djokovic faced Stan Wawrinka and emerged victorious with a resounding 6-3, 6-1, 7-6(4) win, and defeated Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round. The Serb then faced Andrey Rublev, whom he defeated 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the semifinals.
Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, dominated Holger Rune, winning their quarterfinal bout in straight sets. This Wimbledon quarterfinal contest was the first in the Open Era to feature two players under the age of 21. The match certainly lived up to its expectations, particularly in the thrilling opening exchanges.
Alcaraz secured the first set in a nail-biting tiebreak. Then in the second set, he flawlessly executed his shots without any unforced errors, granting him a commanding two-set advantage.
In the third set, a solitary break in the fifth game proved sufficient for Alcaraz to secure his 45th victory of the season, propelling him to his first semifinal appearance at SW19.
While Carlos Alcaraz will next face Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic will take on Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Friday.
