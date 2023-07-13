Tennis fans reacted to Carlos Alcaraz's revelation that his father captured footage of Novak Djokovic's training sessions at Wimbledon.

On Wednesday, Alcaraz defeated Holger Rune 7-6(3), 6-4, 6-4, propelling him to his first-ever Wimbledon semifinal. The win was the Spaniard's 45th tour-level triumph of the season and also marked his third appearance in a Grand Slam semifinal.

During his post-match press conference, Carlos Alcaraz openly acknowledged that his father might have filmed Novak Djokovic during one of the Serb's training sessions.

Alcaraz stated that his father's motivation for doing so likely stemmed from his deep admiration for tennis and his genuine enjoyment of watching Djokovic train.

"Oh, probably it is true. My father is a huge fan of tennis," Alcaraz said. "Be able to watch Djokovic in real life, yeah, probably it is true he's film the sessions."

Several tennis fans took to social media to express their thoughts on Alcaraz's comments. One fan pointed out that the uproar would have been tremendous had the situation been reversed, with Djokovic's father having recorded the Spaniard's training sessions.

"Just imagine the outrage if this would have been the other way around....." a fan tweeted.

Lucas Benítez @Lucas51192 @TheTennisLetter just imagine the outrage if this would have been the other way around.....

Another fan wrote that Carlos Alcaraz answered the question cleverly, thereby defending his father.

"Answered smartly," the fan tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions:

Anna... Dub a D 🇧🇦🇷🇸🇭🇷🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇪🇺💙⚪🐻 @hahoAnna This is cheating. Pure and simple. Recording a rival player? He knows it. Where's the integrity from his father! I'd Novak's dad did the same the press would slaughter him



Sreekar_LosBlancos @SaiNelakond Wimbledon officials sleeping, if this was Nole's dad, all the media channels would be smashing Djokovic

Sreekar_LosBlancos @SaiNelakond The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Carlos Alcaraz was asked if his dad was filming Novak Djokovic’s training session:



“Probably. My father is a huge fan of tennis. He doesn’t only watch my matches… he watches practice from everyone. To be able to watch Djokovic in real-life, probably it’s true.” Carlos Alcaraz was asked if his dad was filming Novak Djokovic’s training session:“Probably. My father is a huge fan of tennis. He doesn’t only watch my matches… he watches practice from everyone. To be able to watch Djokovic in real-life, probably it’s true.” https://t.co/uTXnlMwFmV Wimbledon officials sleeping, if this was Nole's dad, all the media channels would be smashing Djokovic twitter.com/TheTennisLette… Wimbledon officials sleeping, if this was Nole's dad, all the media channels would be smashing Djokovic twitter.com/TheTennisLette…

A.S.P. 🎾⚾️🏀🏒 @Allsportscapp



i actually admire the fact that he’s fully aware he has very little chance against the player that is far superior to him The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Carlos Alcaraz was asked if his dad was filming Novak Djokovic’s training session:



“Probably. My father is a huge fan of tennis. He doesn’t only watch my matches… he watches practice from everyone. To be able to watch Djokovic in real-life, probably it’s true.” Carlos Alcaraz was asked if his dad was filming Novak Djokovic’s training session:“Probably. My father is a huge fan of tennis. He doesn’t only watch my matches… he watches practice from everyone. To be able to watch Djokovic in real-life, probably it’s true.” https://t.co/uTXnlMwFmV not gonna save him but he knows thati actually admire the fact that he’s fully aware he has very little chance against the player that is far superior to him twitter.com/thetennislette… not gonna save him but he knows that i actually admire the fact that he’s fully aware he has very little chance against the player that is far superior to him twitter.com/thetennislette…

L🌸 @Luluu__x LOOOL he's so innocent 😭😭😭



“Probably. My father is a huge fan of tennis. He doesn’t only watch my matches… he watches practice from everyone. To be able to watch Djokovic in real-life, probably it’s true.” Carlos Alcaraz was asked if his dad was filming Novak Djokovic’s training session:“Probably. My father is a huge fan of tennis. He doesn’t only watch my matches… he watches practice from everyone. To be able to watch Djokovic in real-life, probably it’s true.” https://t.co/uTXnlMwFmV LOOOL he's so innocent LOOOL he's so innocent 😭😭😭 twitter.com/TheTennisLette…

Saransh @saransh_s1 The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Carlos Alcaraz was asked if his dad was filming Novak Djokovic’s training session:



“Probably. My father is a huge fan of tennis. He doesn’t only watch my matches… he watches practice from everyone. To be able to watch Djokovic in real-life, probably it’s true.” Carlos Alcaraz was asked if his dad was filming Novak Djokovic’s training session:“Probably. My father is a huge fan of tennis. He doesn’t only watch my matches… he watches practice from everyone. To be able to watch Djokovic in real-life, probably it’s true.” https://t.co/uTXnlMwFmV Every player (probably) does this and there’s hundreds if not thousands of hours of practice videos of Novak Djokovic online already. The Djokovic fanboys need to stop acting like this is something disrespectful being done by Alcaraz twitter.com/thetennislette… Every player (probably) does this and there’s hundreds if not thousands of hours of practice videos of Novak Djokovic online already. The Djokovic fanboys need to stop acting like this is something disrespectful being done by Alcaraz twitter.com/thetennislette…

tennisbiz_6 @tennisbiz6 They try sooooooo hard to demonize alcaraz lol look at this innocent explanation



“Probably. My father is a huge fan of tennis. He doesn’t only watch my matches… he watches practice from everyone. To be able to watch Djokovic in real-life, probably it’s true.” Carlos Alcaraz was asked if his dad was filming Novak Djokovic’s training session:“Probably. My father is a huge fan of tennis. He doesn’t only watch my matches… he watches practice from everyone. To be able to watch Djokovic in real-life, probably it’s true.” https://t.co/uTXnlMwFmV They try sooooooo hard to demonize alcaraz lol look at this innocent explanation twitter.com/thetennislette… They try sooooooo hard to demonize alcaraz lol look at this innocent explanation twitter.com/thetennislette…

Luther News @Luther_News Alcaraz rockin the buckey makes him shoot up the power rankings. Chop the uni brow and side burn stuff and we are in business



“Probably. My father is a huge fan of tennis. He doesn’t only watch my matches… he watches practice from everyone. To be able to watch Djokovic in real-life, probably it’s true.” Carlos Alcaraz was asked if his dad was filming Novak Djokovic’s training session:“Probably. My father is a huge fan of tennis. He doesn’t only watch my matches… he watches practice from everyone. To be able to watch Djokovic in real-life, probably it’s true.” https://t.co/uTXnlMwFmV Alcaraz rockin the buckey makes him shoot up the power rankings. Chop the uni brow and side burn stuff and we are in business twitter.com/thetennislette… Alcaraz rockin the buckey makes him shoot up the power rankings. Chop the uni brow and side burn stuff and we are in business twitter.com/thetennislette…

El Joker Vaisin @jokervaisin Glad to see Carlos was asked about this and that he gave his answer. I think this may prove that he's not a cheater (at least from what I can perceive) and that he's an overall honest guy.



“Probably. My father is a huge fan of tennis. He doesn’t only watch my matches… he watches practice from everyone. To be able to watch Djokovic in real-life, probably it’s true.” Carlos Alcaraz was asked if his dad was filming Novak Djokovic’s training session:“Probably. My father is a huge fan of tennis. He doesn’t only watch my matches… he watches practice from everyone. To be able to watch Djokovic in real-life, probably it’s true.” https://t.co/uTXnlMwFmV Glad to see Carlos was asked about this and that he gave his answer. I think this may prove that he's not a cheater (at least from what I can perceive) and that he's an overall honest guy. twitter.com/TheTennisLette… Glad to see Carlos was asked about this and that he gave his answer. I think this may prove that he's not a cheater (at least from what I can perceive) and that he's an overall honest guy. twitter.com/TheTennisLette…

Cam33 - MV1 🏆🏆- Super Bowl LVII CHAMPS!! @camiswise89



Like Novak has been around for 15+ years, there’s an abundance of footage. Also Wimbledon training grounds are open to the public.

It’s like saying Max Verstappen needs to watch Lewis Hamilton… it’s absurd. The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Carlos Alcaraz was asked if his dad was filming Novak Djokovic’s training session:



“Probably. My father is a huge fan of tennis. He doesn’t only watch my matches… he watches practice from everyone. To be able to watch Djokovic in real-life, probably it’s true.” Carlos Alcaraz was asked if his dad was filming Novak Djokovic’s training session:“Probably. My father is a huge fan of tennis. He doesn’t only watch my matches… he watches practice from everyone. To be able to watch Djokovic in real-life, probably it’s true.” https://t.co/uTXnlMwFmV The replies are frigging pathetic.Like Novak has been around for 15+ years, there’s an abundance of footage. Also Wimbledon training grounds are open to the public.It’s like saying Max Verstappen needs to watch Lewis Hamilton… it’s absurd. twitter.com/thetennislette… The replies are frigging pathetic.Like Novak has been around for 15+ years, there’s an abundance of footage. Also Wimbledon training grounds are open to the public.It’s like saying Max Verstappen needs to watch Lewis Hamilton… it’s absurd. twitter.com/thetennislette…

Rambo @breezy_Xcoba Lmaooo whole family rattled after that RG semis! They tryna Jack my boys swag, bar for bar!



“Probably. My father is a huge fan of tennis. He doesn’t only watch my matches… he watches practice from everyone. To be able to watch Djokovic in real-life, probably it’s true.” Carlos Alcaraz was asked if his dad was filming Novak Djokovic’s training session:“Probably. My father is a huge fan of tennis. He doesn’t only watch my matches… he watches practice from everyone. To be able to watch Djokovic in real-life, probably it’s true.” https://t.co/uTXnlMwFmV Lmaooo whole family rattled after that RG semis! They tryna Jack my boys swag, bar for bar! twitter.com/thetennislette… Lmaooo whole family rattled after that RG semis! They tryna Jack my boys swag, bar for bar! twitter.com/thetennislette…

Olamide 🐺 🐊 @tejumolamide Hmmmm, the tennis media is silent. If it was Novak's dad, I bet all journos will be on the rampage, I still remember the Russian issue at AO23.



“Probably. My father is a huge fan of tennis. He doesn’t only watch my matches… he watches practice from everyone. To be able to watch Djokovic in real-life, probably it’s true.” Carlos Alcaraz was asked if his dad was filming Novak Djokovic’s training session:“Probably. My father is a huge fan of tennis. He doesn’t only watch my matches… he watches practice from everyone. To be able to watch Djokovic in real-life, probably it’s true.” https://t.co/uTXnlMwFmV Hmmmm, the tennis media is silent. If it was Novak's dad, I bet all journos will be on the rampage, I still remember the Russian issue at AO23. twitter.com/TheTennisLette… Hmmmm, the tennis media is silent. If it was Novak's dad, I bet all journos will be on the rampage, I still remember the Russian issue at AO23. twitter.com/TheTennisLette…

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz could meet in the final

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic 2023 French Open

Carlos Alcaraz is expected to go head-to-head with Novak Djokovic in the highly anticipated final of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. As the top two seeds, their potential showdown will be an exhilarating clash, provided they win in their respective semifinal matches.

Djokovic has been having an exceptional season so far, emerging victorious in both the Australian Open and the French Open. His journey at Wimbledon began with a commanding triumph over Pedro Cachin. The 23-time Grand Slam champion continued his winning streak by defeating Jordan Thompson in the second round.

In the third round, Novak Djokovic faced Stan Wawrinka and emerged victorious with a resounding 6-3, 6-1, 7-6(4) win, and defeated Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round. The Serb then faced Andrey Rublev, whom he defeated 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the semifinals.

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, dominated Holger Rune, winning their quarterfinal bout in straight sets. This Wimbledon quarterfinal contest was the first in the Open Era to feature two players under the age of 21. The match certainly lived up to its expectations, particularly in the thrilling opening exchanges.

Alcaraz secured the first set in a nail-biting tiebreak. Then in the second set, he flawlessly executed his shots without any unforced errors, granting him a commanding two-set advantage.

In the third set, a solitary break in the fifth game proved sufficient for Alcaraz to secure his 45th victory of the season, propelling him to his first semifinal appearance at SW19.

While Carlos Alcaraz will next face Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic will take on Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Friday.

