"In the finals of Grand Slams, there are two different Novaks" - Serena William's former coach on Novak Djokovic's mindset in 2023 US Open final win

Renowned French coach Patrick Mouratoglou has stated that Novak Djokovic entered the 2023 US Open final with a strong mindset, which helped him clinch the title.

Djokovic faced Daniil Medvedev in the title match at the New York Major. Despite looking like he was struggling with fatigue at one point, especially in the second set, he came through with a 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 scoreline to beat the Russian and win his 24th Grand Slam title.

Looking back on the match between Djokovic and Medvedev, Serena Williams' former coach Mouratoglou stated that the Serbian went into the match with his mind set on a win.

"In this 2023 US Open final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev, two things were key in that final. The first thing was his mindset. In the finals of Grand Slams, there are two different Novaks," he said in a video posted on Instagram.

"There is the Novak that comes to conquer and when he is like that and he plays his best tennis, he's the best player in the world. And there is the Djokovic who comes to the final to avoid losing and this one is beatable. He is extremely difficult to beat but he is beatable. In that Grand Slam final, he came to conquer and he did," he added.

"He played his best tennis" - Patrick Mouratoglou on Novak Djokovic's win against Daniil Medvedev in US Open 2023 final

Novak Djokovic won the 2023 US Open.

Patrick Mouratoglou further stated that Novak Djokovic was tactically spot on in the 2023 US Open final against Daniil Medvedev.

The Frenchman opined that the Serbian was well aware that he was facing an opponent whose game was very similar to his, and that he had to find a way to reduce the size of the rallies to ensure he didn't get into trouble.

"The second element that was key I think was the tactical element. When he is playing Daniil, he knows it's going to be a tough match because they have the same type of game. And the more the rally goes, the more it goes in the favor of Daniil. So he has to find a way to shorten the points and he has to find a way when he rallies not to put himself in trouble," he said.

Comparing the final of the New York Major with the clashes between Djokovic and Medvedev over the years, Mouratoglou pointed out that the 24-time Grand Slam champion employed a serve-and-volley a lot more than he normally does against the Russian.

"And I think in that final, it was very tactical. He did two things that he didn't do so much in the previous matches against Daniil. First of all he played serve and volley much much more, that's one thing. The net play, that was something that was definitely not part of his game," he explained.

Mouratoglou added that Djokovic ensured Medvedev did not get the desired angles on his shots to counterattack.

"And the second element was to use the center of the court also because if you more only right and left, Dannil he barely misses. And the further on the sides he is, the more he finds angles to counterattack you," he continued.

"And in that final, he was very smart to play right left center right left center a lot. And when he came back to the center, he either had a shot to go for the winner of Daniil missed. On top of the fact that he played his best tennis and that mentally he looked very confident," he concluded.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis