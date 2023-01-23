After leaving the tennis world in awe of his performance on Monday, Novak Djokovic left fans in splits as he briefly forgot about one of his most memorable Grand Slam comebacks, which came against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2021 French Open final.

Djokovic beat local hope Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open on Monday, in what was a highly dominant and almost flawless performance. With no troubling signs of a hamstring injury throughout the match, the Serbian superstar is now an even bigger favorite to win his 10th Australian Open title this Sunday.

Speaking about the challengers to his title bid in his post-match press conference, the Serb highlighted that Tsitsipas is the most experienced player from the rest of the quarterfinals line-up. While he stressed that the Greek star has already played in the quarterfinals and beyond at multiple Grand Slams, Djokovic had a bit of an embarrassing yet funny moment as he suggested that Tsitsipas is yet to reach a Grand Slam final.

After being reminded of facing and beating Tsitsipas in a memorable 2021 French Open final, the Serb realized his mistake.

"That's right, that's right. Sorry, my bad," Novak Djokovic said with a smile.

Giorgio Spalluto @GeorgeSpalluto Djokovic on Tsitsipas: "I think he has never played a finals, am I wrong?"



Whaaaaaaaaaat?? Djokovic on Tsitsipas: "I think he has never played a finals, am I wrong?"Whaaaaaaaaaat?? https://t.co/cCwheaU26K

Reacting to the moment, many tennis fans laughed out loud before coming up with some interesting quips. Some cheekily suggested that the Serb forgot about the 2021 French Open final as he had virtually anyway won the tournament after beating Rafael Nadal in the semifinals.

"I think in his own mind the ‘final’ was beating Rafa (Nadal) in the semis so he probably just forgot in that moment," a Twitter user wrote on the same.

a @SRBNews247 @gigicat7_ I think in his own mind the ‘final’ was beating Rafa in the semis so he probably just forgot in that moment @gigicat7_ I think in his own mind the ‘final’ was beating Rafa in the semis so he probably just forgot in that moment

Bored-.-Guy @BoredGuy0368925 @gigicat7_ Tbf Tsitsipas would want to forget that one so Novak was doing him a favor @gigicat7_ Tbf Tsitsipas would want to forget that one so Novak was doing him a favor

Another fan suggested that the Serb was just playing 'mental games' with Tsitsipas, who could be his potential opponent in Sunday's Australian Open final.

"Mental games, Djokovic is one of the best if not the best at that. Of course he remembers that final he was 2 sets down and came back from the dead. He’s messing around with Stefanos," another fan expressed.

SKG11 @skg11_kg @gigicat7_ Mental games, djokovic is one of the best if not the best at that. Of course he remembers that final he was 2 sets down and came back from the dead. He’s messing around with Stefanos. @gigicat7_ Mental games, djokovic is one of the best if not the best at that. Of course he remembers that final he was 2 sets down and came back from the dead. He’s messing around with Stefanos.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to the hilarious incident:

Yonis @lastdanceszn Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ "Tsitsipas has never played in a Grand Slam final" - Novak Djokovic "Tsitsipas has never played in a Grand Slam final" - Novak Djokovic 😅 https://t.co/ClQLy5G8fK I mean tbh beating Nadal at RG is the final so i excuse him for forgetting twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… I mean tbh beating Nadal at RG is the final so i excuse him for forgetting twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

Robyn | 🏃🏻‍♀️🎾 @robynbrailey twitter.com/gasparlanca/st… Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca Asked about being the only Slam champ left, Djokovic compliments Tsitsipas for reaching the final stages "quite a few times", but forgets the Roland-Garros final he won against the Greek in 2021.



"I think he's never played a final, am I wrong?..."

...

"Oh, that's right. My bad!" Asked about being the only Slam champ left, Djokovic compliments Tsitsipas for reaching the final stages "quite a few times", but forgets the Roland-Garros final he won against the Greek in 2021."I think he's never played a final, am I wrong?..."..."Oh, that's right. My bad!" Imagine forgetting about that... unfortunately it couldn't be me Imagine forgetting about that... unfortunately it couldn't be me 😢😢😢 twitter.com/gasparlanca/st…

Connor Joyce @connorjoyceb twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ "Tsitsipas has never played in a Grand Slam final" - Novak Djokovic "Tsitsipas has never played in a Grand Slam final" - Novak Djokovic 😅 https://t.co/ClQLy5G8fK Imagine being so good that coming from two sets to love down to win a Grand Slam final isn’t something you easily remember #AusOpen Imagine being so good that coming from two sets to love down to win a Grand Slam final isn’t something you easily remember #AusOpen twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

d. @moonlightningx twitter.com/relevanttennis… Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis



🗣️"I know Tsitsipas, the most experienced guy out of all of the QFs. He has played already the final stages of a GS quite a few times, but I think he has never played a final"



Q: "You beat him in RG"



🗣️"That's right, my bad!" Djokovic forgot he faced Tsitsipas in a GS final🗣️"I know Tsitsipas, the most experienced guy out of all of the QFs. He has played already the final stages of a GS quite a few times, but I think he has never played a final"Q: "You beat him in RG"🗣️"That's right, my bad!" Djokovic forgot he faced Tsitsipas in a GS final 💀🗣️"I know Tsitsipas, the most experienced guy out of all of the QFs. He has played already the final stages of a GS quite a few times, but I think he has never played a final"Q: "You beat him in RG"🗣️"That's right, my bad!" https://t.co/iaGlYW91tG meanwhile, tsitsipas’ still crippled by the memory of it meanwhile, tsitsipas’ still crippled by the memory of it 😭 twitter.com/relevanttennis…

Jordan Holt @JordanHolt23 Giorgio Spalluto @GeorgeSpalluto Djokovic on Tsitsipas: "I think he has never played a finals, am I wrong?"



Whaaaaaaaaaat?? Djokovic on Tsitsipas: "I think he has never played a finals, am I wrong?"Whaaaaaaaaaat?? https://t.co/cCwheaU26K This mind game is peak. He knows this will dig a hole in Stef’s head if he plays him on Sunday. Love it. twitter.com/georgespalluto… This mind game is peak. He knows this will dig a hole in Stef’s head if he plays him on Sunday. Love it. twitter.com/georgespalluto…

A✨ @_fazahsn_ twitter.com/relevanttennis… Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis



🗣️"I know Tsitsipas, the most experienced guy out of all of the QFs. He has played already the final stages of a GS quite a few times, but I think he has never played a final"



Q: "You beat him in RG"



🗣️"That's right, my bad!" Djokovic forgot he faced Tsitsipas in a GS final🗣️"I know Tsitsipas, the most experienced guy out of all of the QFs. He has played already the final stages of a GS quite a few times, but I think he has never played a final"Q: "You beat him in RG"🗣️"That's right, my bad!" Djokovic forgot he faced Tsitsipas in a GS final 💀🗣️"I know Tsitsipas, the most experienced guy out of all of the QFs. He has played already the final stages of a GS quite a few times, but I think he has never played a final"Q: "You beat him in RG"🗣️"That's right, my bad!" https://t.co/iaGlYW91tG How can you not love Nole? How can you not love Nole? 😂 twitter.com/relevanttennis…

Rewinding to Novak Djokovic's epic comeback against Stefanos Tsitsipas to win French Open 2021

The two finalists hold their trophies after the 2021 French Open final.

Novak Djokovic's five-set victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2021 French Open final went down in the history books as one of his greatest comebacks ever. Playing in his maiden Grand Slam singles final, Tsitsipas approached the match aggressively, winning the opening 7-6(6) in a tiebreak before breaking the Serb's serve twice in the second set to take a two-set lead at 7-6(6), 6-2.

The Belgrade native then turned on his absolute best form, winning the next three sets rather convincingly to register a 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 victory, courtesy of which he clinched his 19th Grand Slam singles title and 2nd at the French Open.

Including the Roland Garros final, the now 21-time Grand Slam champion has won his last eight matches against Tsitsipas.

