Alex de Minaur's girlfriend Katie Boulter recently let fans in on her "happy place" while vacationing with her beau in Alicante, Spain.

Both de Minaur and Boulter had a banner year on their respective pro tours in 2023. While the Aussie achieved a career-high ATP ranking of 11th, his British girlfriend cracked the top 50 of the WTA rankings for the first time in her career.

Against that background, the couple probably saw fit to let their hair down and enjoy their off-season in Spain ahead of 2024. Katie Boulter first took to her Instagram handle on Monday (December 11) to chronicle her "happy place", attaching multiple pictures from the duo's date on the hills of Alicante.

In the first slide of her carousel Instagram post, Boulter posed with an adorable golden retriever. She also put a selfie with her boyfriend and their pet dog and a few candid snaps of her boyfriend walking the dog.

"My happy place," she wrote in her caption, followed by a house and a beach emoji.

Alex de Minaur later uploaded more snaps from their "doggy date". He also posted a video of himself playing fetch with the golden retriever.

"Doggy date," he wrote, along with a couple of emojis.

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter have been dating each other since 2020. The couple's relationship has only bloomed over the years despite their respective busy schedules.

In fact, the Brit sat amongst the fans to support her boyfriend during his Australian Open campaign in January, despite being bundled out of the Major tournament in the qualifying rounds.

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter both won titles in 2023

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter pictured at an exhibition event

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter put together respectable seasons in singles this year, attesting how tennis pro relationships can be beneficial in terms of motivation.

De Minaur compiled a 46-26 win/loss record on the ATP tour in 2023. The highlights of his season include reaching a career-high ranking of 11 in October and winning the 500-level event in Acapulco. The 24-year-old had a strong finish to his year, guiding Australia to a runner-up finish at the Davis Cup Finals in November.

Boulter, on her part, won 38 of her 58 matches on the WTA tour. The 27-year-old also won her maiden women's singles title in Nottingham, not dropping a single set in her five wins en route to the triumph.

Interestingly, she also achieved the distinction of becoming the British No. 1 on the WTA tour in June, thanks to a semifinal run at the 2023 Surbiton Trophy.