In Pictures: Caroline Wozniacki's daughter Olivia gives baby brother James a cuddle as they pose for a portrait; Dane calls them her 'everything'

Caroline Wozniacki recently posted a photo of her kids Olivia and James where they can be seen cuddling while posing for a portrait.

Wozniacki, who initially retired from tennis in 2020, has made a strong comeback to the sport after giving birth to her two children. The Dane, who has been occupied with the duties of motherhood, seems to be spending a good chunk of her time off-court with her kids.

Wozniacki posted a touching portrait of her two kids on Instagram along with her husband David Lee, captioning it:

"Everything ♥️💙"

Wozniacki announced that she was in a relationship with the NBA player David Lee through her social media accounts on Valentine's Day 2017. The couple got engaged on 2 November 2017 before tying the knot on 16 June 2019.

The Dane welcomed her first child, a daughter, Olivia Wozniacki Lee, on 11 June 2021. She gave birth to her second child, a son, James Wozniacki Lee on 24 October 2022.

Caroline Wozniacki's triumphant return to tennis after becoming a mother

Caroline Wozniacki says goodbye to the US Open crowd after her fourth-round defeat

Caroline Wozniacki initially retired from tennis in 2020. Her farewell tournament was the 2020 Australian Open, where she lost to Ons Jabeur in the third round.

The Dane played a special farewell match in the Royal Arena in Copenhagen in April 2022, where she beat long-time friend and on-court rival Angelique Kerber 7-5, 6-4. In June 2023, after giving birth to her two children, Wozniacki announced her comeback stating:

"I’ve talked with a lot of women who gave up on their own dreams because they wanted to be with their families, but somewhere deep down they have this yearning to do something they’re passionate about. I want to show those women that maybe there’s a way", Wozniacki told Vogue in June this year.

She further elaborated on how her family was key in her finding the right balance,

"It’s certainly not easy to find the right balance—and I’m so lucky to have a supportive husband and supportive parents, and the help of a nanny—but I think it’s possible. I want to prove that to myself and to those women. You can have both: You can be thrilled with your family and with everything at home and still have a career—and be great at it."

The 2018 Australian Open champion announced her return to tennis starting in the North American hard-court swing. She made her comeback at the Canada Open this year, where she was sent packing in the second round.

At the US Open, Wozniacki started with an impressive win over Russian Tatiana Prozorova. She beat long-time rival Petra Kvitova in the second round 7-5, 7-6(5). She then beat Jeniffer Brady in three sets in the Round of 32, setting up a last-16 clash against Coco Gauff.

The 19-year-old won 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 on her way to her first-ever Grand Slam title. Caroline Wozniacki, meanwhile, has received a wildcard for the upcoming 2024 Australian Open, which will begin on 14 January 2024.

