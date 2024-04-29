In Pictures: Emma Raducanu enjoys the sun & wine, treats herself to Spanish delicacy as she shares off-court highlights after Madrid Open setback

Emma Raducanu recently savored some Spanish delicacies, wine, and sunshine after the Madrid Open setback.

Raducanu suffered a humiliating thrashing at the hands of Argentinian qualifier Maria Lourdes Carle in the first round of the 2024 Madrid Open on Wednesday, April 24.

The loss came as a surprise as the Brit had performed well over the last few days. She helped her national side book a place in the knockouts of the Billie Jean King Cup by defeating France's Caroline Garcia and Diane Parry. She then made a decent run at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix before losing to Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals.

But she wasn't able to produce similar levels against Lourdes Carle as the Argentinian broke her six times to hand her a 6-2, 6-2 defeat.

The Brit recently took to Instagram and posted half a dozen photographs in a carousel about enjoying the food, travel, and drinks.

Emma Raducanu on upset loss at 2024 Madrid Open: "I just didn’t really deal with everything too well"

Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu complained about her workload after the crushing defeat to Maria Lourdes Carle in the opening round of the 2024 Madrid Open as she recounted her efforts at the Billie Jean King Cup and Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

"The last few weeks have been a lot. Starting from the Billie Jean King Cup, I haven’t stopped. It’s just been back-to-back and I was very happy being able to help carry the team in the BJK Cup, then straight to Stuttgart with no rest," she said during her post-match presser. (via The Guardian)

The 21-year-old then talked about adapting to different conditions in Madrid.

"Then straight here and trying to adapt to the conditions which are very different because it’s outdoors and I was playing indoors for the last month. Many factors have made it very difficult to fully compete today," Emma Raducanu added.

Raducanu notably traveled to the WTA 1000 event in Madrid without her regular coach Nick Cavaday but received counsel from Iain Bates, women's tennis head at LTA.

"I definitely missed him not being here. I had Iain here, which was great that he was able to drop everything and come out. But then the circumstances wouldn’t align to how you want them to. I just didn’t really deal with everything too well," the former US Open champ said.

Raducanu is expected to participate in the 2024 Italian Open, scheduled to begin on May 7.