In pictures: Grigor Dimitrov explores art and culture at La Friche de la Belle de Mai amid Marseille Open campaign

Grigor Dimitrov recently explored the artistic side of France during a cultural trip amid the 2024 Marseille Open campaign.

Dimitrov decided to make the most of his time in the city and explore its cultural and artistic attractions by visiting La Friche de la Belle de Mai, a former tobacco factory that has been transformed into a vibrant and creative space for artists. The venue hosts exhibitions, concerts, workshops, festivals, and more.

The World No. 13, who was the second seed at the ATP 250 tournament, recently concluded his Marseille Open campaign where he lost 6-4, 6-3 to fourth seed Ugo Humbert in the final. The Bulgarian defeated Karen Khachanov in the semifinals, Arthur Rinderknech in the quarterfinals, and Sebastian Korda in the Round of 16 after getting a bye in the first round.

During his cultural trip to La Friche de la Belle de Mai, Dimitrov posed for several pictures at different locations, such as the playground and the skate park. He also visited the contemporary art center, where he admired the exhibition by Belgian artist Aline Bouvy, titled "Le prix du ticket" (The price of the ticket).

The pictures from Dimitrov's cultural trip were shared by ATP's official Instagram page on Sunday, February 11.

"POV: you go on a cultural trip with @grigordimitrov ✨Dimitrov visited @frichelabelledemai in Marseille Provence, a place of life, creation and culture 🎨" the caption read.

Grigor Dimitrov to face Lorenzo Sonego in 2024 Rotterdam opener

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2024 Australian Open

Grigor Dimitrov will begin his campaign at the 2024 Rotterdam Open with a first-round clash against Lorenzo Sonego on Tuesday, February 13.

Dimitrov is seeded sixth at the ATP 500 tournament and will be aiming to win his second title of the season following the Brisbane International trophy. The 32-year-old has also been in good form lately, reaching the third round of the Australian Open before losing to Portugal's Nuno Borges in a four-set thriller.

Sonego, on the other hand, is coming off a second-round exit at the Australian Open, where he lost to World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in four sets. The 28-year-old has three ATP titles to his name, having won his latest trophy in the 2022 Metz Open.

This will be the first meeting between Lorenzo Sonego and Grigor Dimitrov. The winner of this match will face either Fabian Marozsan or Marton Fucsovics in the second round.