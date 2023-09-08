In Pictures: Naomi Osaka stuns in a floral ensemble at Victoria’s Secret World Tour 2023

Naomi Osaka was recently seen in a beautiful floral ensemble at the Victoria’s Secret World Tour 2023.

The Victoria's Secret World Tour is an extraordinary show that celebrates the rise of talented individuals from various artistic fields. The event took the form of a feature-length film, seamlessly blending the realms of fashion, film, art, and culture.

Moreover, the production offered a unique glimpse into the behind-the-scenes artistic process and personal stories of the VS20, a group of innovative individuals hailing from cities such as Bogotá, Lagos, London, and Tokyo.

Naomi Osaka also attended the event and walked the pink carpet, donning an exquisite floral ensemble. She adorned herself with Victoria's Secret's purple Dream Angels floral embroidery strapless corset top.

To complete her look, she paired the top with a delightful white mini-skirt, emanating a refreshing beach vibe. Adding a touch of elegance, she donned a long, full-sleeved purple shrug and had minimal jewelry on.

Osaka's makeup was done by the renowned Hollywood celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo and her hair was styled by Marty Harper.

Naomi Osaka became the first person to collaborate on a Victoria's Secret collection

Naomi Osaka at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Earlier this year, Naomi Osaka announced her collaboration with Victoria's Secret for an exciting new campaign. The collaboration marked a historic moment as Osaka became the first person ever to join forces with the iconic brand to create a unique collection.

The Japanese tennis star curated an exquisite line of sleepwear and intimatewear with Victoria's Secret. The collection not only embodies her distinctive style but also serves as a versatile option for expectant mothers, seeking comfortable and fashionable maternity wear. Each garment within this range has been meticulously crafted using sustainable fabrics, keeping the environment in mind.

The 25-year-old expressed her excitement at joining the campaign through her social media, writing:

"So honored to present to you the Naomi x @victoriassecret collection 🐻 🌸 ❤️ I was shocked to hear this but apparently I’m the first person to ever collaborate with Victoria’s Secret on a collection and I’m so humbled and appreciative 🥹 every piece in the collection is made out of recyclable material and the whole premise of the collection centers around chasing your dreams so I hope you enjoy everything as much as I do ❤️ #VSxNaomi."

Naomi Osaka has previously participated in events like the prestigious New York Fashion Week. Osaka had also joined forces with the renowned Japanese-American fashion house Adeam to create stunning outfits that made their debut on the catwalk during their Fall 2020 presentation.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline