In Pictures: Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena stuns in white as she soaks up the sun in Los Angeles ahead of Serb's Indian Wells campaign

Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena, recently stunned in white as she enjoyed the sunny weather in Los Angeles, California before the start of the Serb's Indian Wells campaign.

Djokovic is currently in California for his campaign at the Indian Wells tournament. This comes after his recent semifinal run at the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open. There, his hopes of securing his 11th Melbourne Major and 25th Grand Slam title were dashed when he suffered defeat at the hands of eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the last four.

The Serb will be returning to Tennis Paradise after a five-year absence, with his last appearance at Indian Wells dating back to 2019. His campaign back then came to an end after a straight-sets defeat to Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 6-4 in the third round.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena, took to social media to share a series of photos of herself enjoying the sunny Los Angeles. She was pictured wearing a white off-shoulder top paired with off-white pants, with her hair down, and sporting a pair of sunglasses and minimal jewelry.

"When in LA… that’s how serious it gets 🤪 😎 😁 👋🏻 ," Jelena, who married Novak Djokovic in July 2014, captioned her Instagram post.

Following the 2019 edition, Novak Djokovic did not participate in Indian Wells due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions and his personal choice not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, which also prevented him from competing in the USA for a while.

Novak Djokovic will be aiming for a record-breaking sixth Indian Wells title

Novak Djokovic at the BNP Paribas Open 2015

Novak Djokovic will be looking to win a record-breaking sixth title at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells this month.

Djokovic's first title at Tennis Paradise came in 2008 when he defeated Mardy Fish 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in the final. The Serb's second title at the Masters 1000 tournament came in 2011 after defeating Roger Federer 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in the semifinals and Rafael Nadal 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the summit clash.

The World No. 1 then went on to secure three consecutive Indian Wells titles in 2014, 2015, and 2016, setting a tournament record with 20 consecutive match wins during his three-peat.

In the 2014 edition, he beat Roger Federer in the final in three sets to win his third Indian Wells title. The following year, he defeated Andy Murray in the last four and Roger Federer in the championship match to secure his fourth title.

In 2016, Djokovic continued his dominance in the desert and defeated the likes of Bjorn Fratangelo, Philipp Kohlschreiber, Feliciano Lopez, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, and Rafael Nadal en route to the final. There, he faced Milos Raonic, whom he defeated 6-2, 6-0 to claim his fifth Indian Wells title — a record he shares with Federer.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis