In pictures: Sebastian Korda and girlfriend Ivana Nedved enjoy China getaway during Zhuhai Championships

Sebastian Korda recently shared his experience of visiting China for the first time with his girlfriend Ivana Nedved.

The 23-year-old, who reached the semifinals of both singles and doubles at the Zhuhai Championships, posted several pictures of him and his girlfriend, showing them exploring various attractions.

Korda, ranked No. 28 in the world, made his debut in China at the ATP Tour 250 event in Zhuhai. He played with his powerful and aggressive game, defeating two opponents before losing in the semifinals to top seed Karen Khachanov in straight sets, 5-7, 4-6.

During the event, the American took the opportunity to spend some quality time with his girlfriend. The couple visited an aquarium, where they posed with various fish and sharks. They also went to a zoo, where they saw a bear waving at them in a funny clip that Korda shared on his Instagram post on Wednesday, September 27.

"First trip to China! Thank you for a great week @zhuhaichampionships. Kazakhstan this week ❤️," Korda wrote on Instagram.

Korda also had a successful run in the doubles event, partnering with fellow American Mackenzie McDonald. The duo beat Sriram Balaji and Andre Begemann in a close match that went to a tie-break in the first round.

They then defeated fourth-seeded pair Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler in straight sets in the quarterfinals. However, they could not overcome Michael Venus and Jamie Murray, who won the semi-final match in three sets.

Sebastian Korda will now head to Kazakhstan for the 2023 Astana Open, where he is seeded fifth.

Sebastian Korda to face Alexei Popyrin in the Astana opener

Sebastian Korda at the 2023 US Open

Sebastian Korda will face Alexei Popyrin in the upcoming first-round match at the 2023 Astana Open on Friday (September 29).

Korda has had a decent season so far, reaching the finals at Adelaide 1; the semifinals at London, Winston-Salem, and Zhuhai; and reaching the quarterfinals at the Australian Open.

The 23-year-old is known for his powerful serve and aggressive baseline game, as well as his versatility on different surfaces.

Popyrin is coming off a first-round exit at the US Open. He won his second ATP title at Umag. The 24-year-old is a big hitter who can generate a lot of pace and spin with his forehand and backhand.

This will be the first meeting between Korda and Popyrin on the ATP Tour. The winner of this match will face Nuno Borges in the second round.