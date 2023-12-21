In Pictures: Wimbledon champ Marketa Vondrousova stuns in dusty pink as she wins 2023 Czech Tennis Player of the Year award

After a successful 2023 season, Marketa Vondrousova was awarded the 2023 Czech Tennis Player of the Year. The 24-year-old dazzled in a dusty pink gown as she received the award in Prague on Wednesday evening.

At the 2022 edition, Kateřina Siniaková had won the award for Czech Tennis Player of the Year. She was World No. 1 in doubles and also won the Wimbledon Championships, US Open and Australian Open that year, together with her partner Barbora Krejčíková.

This year, Vondroušová won the Wimbledon Championships and is the first unseeded woman to claim the singles title. She defeated Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the final in two sets.

In a couple of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Vondroušová was seen receiving the award, wearing a satin dusty pink gown.

Marketa Vondrousova joins Martina Navratilova, Jana Novotna and Petra Kvitova as the only Czech-born women to win a Wimbledon title.

Besides winning the Wimbledon Championships, Vondroušová also reached a career-high of No. 6 on the WTA rankings in September. She also reached the quarterfinals of the US Open before losing to Madison Keys.

Marketa Vondrousova's 2023 Wimbledon run

Marketa Vondrousova clinched her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, entering the tournament as an unseeded player.

In the first round, Vondroušová secured victory against Peyton Stearns. She continued her success, defeating Veronika Kudermetova in the second round.

The third round saw Vondroušová beating Donna Vekić. This marked the Czech's third consecutive victory in the tournament without dropping a set.

In the round of 16, Marketa Vondrousova beat compatriot Marie Bouzková in three sets. She overcame Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinal to set up a clash with Elina Svitolina, who returned to the WTA tour after the birth of her daughter.

Vondrousova eased past Svitolina in the semifinal in straight sets. In the final, she defeated Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4, making her the first unseeded female player to claim the title.

Following the win, Vondrousova commended Jabeur and hoped she would win the title one day after losing her second consecutive Wimbledon final.

“I don’t know what’s happening now. Ons, congratulations, you’re such an inspiration for all of us, I hope you are going to win one day. After everything I have been through – I had a cast on this time last year – and now I can’t believe I’m holding this trophy,” Vondrousova said.