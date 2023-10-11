"In other words, Craig Tiley is flat out using me and lying to sell tickets" - Rafael Nadal's Australian Open update amuses fans

Rafael Nadal has measured his words to calm down the talks about his return to tennis at the 2024 Australian Open.

The Spaniard took to social media to update everyone on his comeback after reports emerged that he will be back in action at the 2024 Australian Open, based on a statement by Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley.

The two-time Australian Open champion tried the cautious route on any impending return to Melbourne. While he appreciated the confidence of the organizers of the year's first Grand slam, the Spaniard maintained that his sole focus right now is on his road to recovery and getting back in his best physical shape.

"I appreciate the vote of confidence from the Australian Open… I am practising every day and working hard to come back asap," Nadal said.

After Nadal's update, tennis fans immediately called out Tiley for trying to pull off a marketing stunt to sell tickets for the tournament. Many believed that the 37-year-old only put out the tweet to set the record straight and stop anyone from misleading the fans.

"In other words "Tiley is flat out using me and lying to sell tickets but anyways!" a fan wrote.

"And you can tell this is Rafa's handwriting when he misspells 'Practicing' He was in a hurry to sub Craig Tily," another fan posted on X.

"Tbh it sounds like they made the announcement without his blessing," said a fan.

"Rafa seemingly confirming that Craig Tiley lied about the conversation. Or that the reports were false. I'm expecting him to return for AO 2024 regardless," stated a fan.

Here are some more fan reactions to Rafael Nadal's Australian Open update:

What did Craig Tiley say about Rafael Nadal's return to Australian Open?

Rafael Nadal pictured at 2023 Australian Open

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley announced on Nine's Today on Wednesday, October 11, that Rafael Nadal will be in action in Melbourne in January.

In a statement that sent shockwaves through the tennis community, Tiley "exclusively" revealed that he has been in contact with the Spanish legend and can confirm his participation at the 2024 Australian Open after a year-long absence.

"We can reveal exclusively here that Rafa will be back. He's been off for most of the year, and in talking to him over the last few days he confirmed he will be back, which we're really excited about," Tiley said.

The 22-Grand Slam champion was last seen in action at this year's Australian Open. His title defense was ended after an injury struck him mid-match during the second-round clash against Mackenzie McDonald.

Since then, the 37-year-old has been nursing his injuries and only recently picked up the racquet once more. He has shared a few videos of himself on practice courts, hitting routine forehands and backhands, to the delight of many of his supporters.

The Mallorca native also appeared realistic about his goals when he eventually takes the court. He is not setting his sights too high and will be competing without the mindset of winning a Grand Slam, instead focusing on one match at a time.

"Yes, I would like to play again and be competitive again, but the dream is not to come back and win Roland Garros or win Australia, so that people don't get confused, right?" he said.

