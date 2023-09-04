"Incredible accomplishment" - Mikaela Shiffrin commends Iga Swiatek for spending 75 consecutive weeks as World No. 1 as her stint finally comes to end

Iga Swiatek has relinquished her status as the World No. 1 following her exit from the 2023 US Open. However, Mikaela Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic gold medalist skier from the United States, has praised the Pole for her extraordinary feat of maintaining her position at the top spot for an astounding 75 consecutive weeks.

Jelena Ostapenko put an end to Swiatek's title defense at Flushing Meadows when she defeated the Pole 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the fourth round in one hour and 38 minutes.

Ostapenko remains undefeated against Swiatek, boasting a perfect 4-0 record in their head-to-head matches. She also holds the distinction of being the only player to have faced Swiatek multiple times at the tour level without suffering a single loss.

Iga Swiatek's loss to Jelena Ostapenko means that World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will surpass her and claim the coveted No. 1 ranking following the conclusion of the US Open.

The 22-year-old had held the top spot for an impressive 75 consecutive weeks, making it the third-longest first-time streak in the history of the Hologic WTA Tour.

Reacting to the statistic, Mikaela Shiffrin took to social media to commend Swiatek for her remarkable achievement, writing:

"Incredible accomplishment, @iga_swiatek!"

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 US Open

Mikaela Shiffrin expressed her delight at the news of Iga Swiatek joining 'Visa' as a global brand ambassador. As an avid tennis enthusiast, Shiffrin holds Swiatek in high regard and considers her to be her favorite player.

Swiatek took to social media to announce the news about her partnership with Visa.

“Excited to join Visa as a global ambassador! I’m so glad to be part of this incredible group of athletes. Looking forward to our joint projects, making an impact together and sharing our love of sports.And where else could I be on the same team as @mikaelashiffrin?!,” Swiatek wrote.

Reacting to her post, Mikaela Shiffrin welcomed the four-time Grand Slam champion to team Visa, writing:

“Big tennis fan here and HUGE @iga_swiatek fan. She's a true global ambassador, inspiring in both sport and life. Proud to call her a friend and so pumped to welcome Iga to Team @Visa.”

Iga Swiatek is the first tennis player to join Visa as the company's ambassador. She has teamed up with Visa to launch a program aimed at providing crucial assistance to athletes who require financial support, mental health care, and educational opportunities.

Team Visa will be the primary sponsor at the highly anticipated 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics. The initiative will take center stage in Paris, and Visa has extended its unwavering support to over 600 professional athletes, with women constituting more than half of these competitors.

Iga Swiatek hopes to use her platform to promote the sport and champion social causes.

"Joining Team Visa with so many incredible athletes will help me continue to advocate for what’s important to me, advancing the sport and social issues that matter most to me,” she said.