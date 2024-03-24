"Incredible how they hate South America, such disrespect";"A shame" - Tennis world discontent with new 2025 season ATP Tour calendar

The tennis calendar for the 2025 ATP Tour has been released, with 60 tournaments taking place across 29 countries. Many of the changes affect tournaments in South America, with only two tournaments being held in the continent.

While most of the new calendar mirrors the 2024 ATP tour, there have been a few significant changes. The 2025 ATP calendar does not feature the 250-level tournaments in Portugal's Estoril (the country's only tour-level event). Argentina's Cordoba, France's Lyon, and the US' Newport and Atlanta. Instead, new events in Bucharest, Romania, will take thoe spot in 2025.

Moreover, the BMW Open in Munich, the Qatar Open in Doha and the Dallas Open have been upgraded from the 250 tier to the 500 tier. The ATP Masters 1000 Western & Southern Open and the Canadian Open will become 12-day tournaments next year.

In addition, the Hamburg Open has been moved from July to May in the lead-up to the Roland Garros while the Los Cabos Open will be played in July instead of February.

Fans voiced several issues with the 2025 ATP calendar on social media. Many, including Argentine tennis star Diego Schwartzman, found the new calendar disrespectful to South America due to the elimination of the Cordoba Open. One fan said that it was disrespectful how much the continent was "hated".

"It's incredible how they hate South America, such a disrespect," the fan's comment read.

Diego Schwartzman criticized the ATP's decision and called it a "shame" that only three tournaments were held in South America.

"@atptour's decision to get an ATP250 to Argentina and the entire region is confirmed... from 4 tournaments to only 3... to get tournaments and possibilities to all of South America, I don't see it being a great decision. A shame," Diego Schwartzman tweeted.

One fan said they "felt offended" with the treatment given to Argentina and Brazil despite their tennis histories.

"I truly am offended by the treatment argentina and brasil get. Whether you like it or not both countries have great tennis history and Argentina in particular has multiple players inside the top 100. it's insulting the way we are being treated," the fan's comment read.

Another fan stated that tennis on grass had been marginalized despite starting on the surface.

"Tennis started on grass but it has been marginalized; tennis on grass has been insignificant for a long time. The ATP is not going to change that anytime soon," the fan's comment read.

Here are more reactions to the 2025 ATP Tour calendar:

New tennis youngsters emerge during 2024 ATP Tour's Golden Swing

Facundo Diaz Acosta pictured at the 2024 Argentina Open

The 2024 ATP Tour's Golden Swing, i.e., the clay-court tournaments in South America, saw the rise of a few youngsters. A relatively unknown Italian player, Luciano Darderi, upset the odds to lift his maiden tour title at the Cordoba Open. The 22-year-old defeated seeded opponents like Sebastian Ofner and Sebastian Baez en route to the title.

Local wildcard Facundo Diaz Acosta emerged victorious at the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires. At the biggest ATP tournament in South America, the Rio Open, Sebastian Baez won his first title of the year. In the final, he defeated Mariano Navone, another player who made his mark in the tournament.

Baez also went on to win the ATP 250 Chile Open after beating local star Alejandro Tabilo in the title contest.