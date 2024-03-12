Indian Wells Day 6 highlights, scores: Novak Djokovic stunned by lucky loser Luca Nardi, Emma Raducanu, Naomi Osaka knocked out | BNP Paribas Open

Day 6 of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells saw some big names being eliminated.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's return at the venue turned out to be shortlived as he was beaten by lucky loser Luca Nardi in the third round. Naomi Osaka was favored to win against Elise Mertens but the latter raised her level to get over the finish line.

Emma Raducanu gave a good account of herself against reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka. However, it wasn't enough as she went down fighting. Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz, Daniil Medvedev, and Casper Ruud were among the other victors of the day.

On that note, here's a quick look at how the players fared on Day 6 of the tournament:

Luca Nardi scores a momumental win over Novak Djokovic

When Nardi lost in the qualifying rounds at Indian Wells, he had no idea what the future held for him. He got a spot in the main draw as a lucky loser and has made the most of his second shot. The 20-year-old defeated 24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the third round.

Aside from this being Nardi's biggest win of his career, it's also just his fifth at the ATP level. As for Djokovic, this could be the start of a change of guard. Nine of his last 13 losses have come against players born in the 2000s.

While Djokovic's still one of the fittest players around, he might be starting to feel the effects of being 36 years old. He's on the entry list of the upcoming Miami Open but he hasn't confirmed his appearance there yet. However, his early exit from Indian Wells could cause him to reconsider it.

Elise Mertens brings the heat to eliminate Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka at the 2024 Indian Wells Open.

Mertens hadn't won consecutive matches in two months and trailed 3-1 in the head-to-head against Osaka. That didn't stop her from handing the former World No. 1 a 7-5, 6-4 defeat in the third round at Indian Wells.

Osaka had her chances to stage a comeback in the end. She had three break points on the Belgian's serve at 5-4 and even saved a match point. However, the latter remained focused on getting the job done in straight sets. She'll now face Coco Gauff in the fourth round, while the Japanese will get ready for the Miami Open.

Aryna Sabalenka puts an end to Emma Raducanu's run at Indian Wells

World No. 2 Sabalenka got the better of Raducanu with a 6-3, 7-5 victory. The Brit went 1/10 on break points and will rue those missed opportunities. Just like Osaka, she too had her chances in the end to extend the match.

Sabalenka served for the contest at 6-5 and during this game, Raducanu had three break points and saved three match points too. But the Belarusian was simply too clutch during those moments.

Raducanu's yet to defeat a top 10 player in her career but given how she played against Sabalenka, it's bound to happen sooner rather than later.

Indian Wells Day 6: Results at a glance

Men's singles

(LL) Luca Nardi def. (1) Novak Djokovic: 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

(4) Daniil Medvedev def. (29) Sebastian Korda: 6-4, 5-7, 6-3

(7) Holger Rune def. (26) Lorenzo Musetti: 6-2, 7-6 (5)

(9) Casper Ruud def. Arthur Fils: 6-2, 6-4

(12) Taylor Fritz def. (19) Sebastian Baez: 6-2, 6-2

(13) Grigor Dimitrov def. (21) Adrian Mannarino: 6-3, 6-3

(17) Tommy Paul def. (14) Ugo Humbert: 6-4, 6-4

Gael Monfils def. (28) Cameron Norrie: 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 6-3

Women's singles

(2) Aryna Sabalenka def. (WC) Emma Raducanu: 6-3, 7-5

(3) Coco Gauff def. Lucia Bronzetti: 6-2, 7-6 (5)

(9) Maria Sakkari def. (20) Caroline Garcia: 6-3, 6-4

(11) Daria Kasatkina def. Sloane Stephens: 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

(23) Emma Navarro def. (16) Elina Svitolina: 6-1, 4-6, 6-3

(24) Elise Mertens def. (PR) Naomi Osaka: 7-5, 6-4

Diane Parry def. Anna Blinkova: 6-4, 6-3

Yuan Yue def. Caroline Dolehide: 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2)

