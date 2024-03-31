Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield recently shared pictures from her Miami Open women's final visit, drawing a reaction from Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze.

The 2024 Miami Open women's singles final saw Elena Rybakina square off against Danielle Collins at the Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, March 30. Collins prevailed 7-5, 6-3 against the fourth seed to claim her maiden WTA 1000 title. It also marked the American's first tour title since 2021.

Several stars from in and around the tennis world, including Andre Agassi, were in attendance on Saturday. Broomfield, who watched the final alongside Lorenze from the stands, shared a few pictures from her visit on social media.

"Women's Final @miamiopen with @celsiusofficial," Broomfield wrote on Instagram.

The first photo from the post sees Broomfield posing in her pink mini-skirt, with the court forming the background. Lorenze approved of the picture, calling it "just insane."

"The first photo is just insane," Lorenze wrote in the comments.

Paige Lorenze's comment under Broomfield's Instagram post

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield have been reportedly dating since 2015, while they only made their relationship public in 2018. Broomfield is a professional tennis player. She achieved a career-high ranking of No. 680 in 2015.

Meanwhile, Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze disclosed their relationship in October 2022, although there is no substantial information about when the couple started dating. Lorenze is a professional model and social media influencer.

Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul suffered disappointing exits at Miami Open, the former set to return at ATP Houston

Frances Tiafoe at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

It was a campaign to forget for Frances Tiafoe at the Sunshine Double this year. The American registered just one win across Indian Wells and Miami Open.

At Indian Wells, Tiafoe faced Dusan Lajovic in the second round, having received a first-round bye. He beat the Serb 6-3, 6-3 before falling 3-6, 3-6 to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the next round.

Tiafoe had an even more fleeting run at the Miami Open, losing 5-7, 6-7(5) to Christopher O'Connell in the second round. The 26-year-old will next be in action at the US Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston, which will commence on April 1.

Meanwhile, Tommy Paul had a great run in Indian Wells. He registered straight sets wins against Alex Michelsen, Ugo Humbert, and Luca Nardi to reach the quarterfinals. The World No. 14 beat Casper Ruud, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 to take on Daniil Medvedev for a place in the final. However, he succumbed to a 6-1, 6-7(3), 2-6 defeat against the Russian.

In Miami, Tommy Paul sustained an ankle injury in his second-round match against Martin Damm Jr. The American was leading 6-4, 1-2 when he was forced to retire. The timing of his return to the tour now hangs in uncertainty.