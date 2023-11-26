"Interesting view" - Chris Evert reacts to Boris Becker's claim that other players have figured out how to handle Carlos Alcaraz

Former World No. 1 Chris Evert recently responded to Boris Becker's claim that players have figured out how to handle Carlos Alcaraz.

Chris Evert retired in 1989 after winning 18 Grand Slam singles titles and three in the doubles category.

On Sunday, the American tennis icon replied to a tweet by Tennis Letter that quoted six-time Grand Slam winner Boris Becker. Becker had earlier stated that players are adapting to Carlos Alcaraz's style of play and suggested Alcaraz needs new strategies to stay at the top.

Replying to the tweet, Evert wrote "Interesting view".

Carlos Alcaraz, who turned pro in 2018, first became world No. 1 in September 2022. Although currently No. 2 in ATP rankings, he spent 36 weeks as World No. 1.

The 2023 season is now over, with Alcaraz boasting an impressive 65-12 win-loss record and six trophies.

A sneak peek at Carlos Alcaraz's 2023 season

During the 2023 season, Alcaraz won six trophies. His first came at the Argentina Open, defeating Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-3, 7-5 in the final.

The 20-year-old Spaniard also competed in the Rio Open, facing Norrie again. The match ended 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 in favor of the Englishman.

Alcaraz proceeded to compete at Indian Wells, facing World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev. He won 6-3, 6-2 clinching his third Masters title.

At the Miami Masters, Alcaraz was defeated by Italy's Jannik Sinner in the semifinal 7-6(4), 4-6, 2-6. However, this didn't deter Alcaraz from winning more trophies as he went on to win the Barcelona Open, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4.

Alcaraz won his fourth trophy of the season at the Madrid Masters in May. In the final, he defeated Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. To secure his fifth trophy of the season, Alcaraz defeated Australian tennis star Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the London/Queen's Club Championship.

Alcaraz's next victory came at Wimbledon. He won his first Wimbledon title and second Grand Slam title against Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic in a thrilling 5-set match 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

During the season, Alcaraz also experienced some surprising defeats against players outside the top 10. He was defeated by Roman Safiullin, who was ranked 45 at the time, in the third round of the Paris Masters.

Another surprising loss was against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round of the ATP Shanghai Masters, with scores 7-5, 2-6, 4-6. Dimitrov was ranked 19th at the time.