"Ironic considering Jehovah's Witnesses' views on platelets" - Tennis fans react to Serena Williams donating leftover breast milk

Serena Williams recently revealed that she is donating her leftover breast milk to families in need, eliciting reactions from tennis fans all over the world.

Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their first child, Olympia, in 2017. The power couple then became pregnant again and gave birth to their second daughter, Adira, in August 2023.

On Wednesday, the 23-time Grand Slam champion posted on Instagram that she had leftover breast milk from a recent trip to New York and decided to donate it to help others. She posted a video of a fridge where the milk pouches were kept and wrote in the caption:

"On a recent trip to NY I had left over breast milk. After going through a screening I was able to donate it instead of taking the milk home. I know so many amazing women that adopt or are unable to make milk. It felt amazing. BTW Someone out there is getting some super soldier milk."

Tennis fans have reacted to Serena Williams' act on Reddit, with one pointing out how it contradicts her beliefs as a Jehovah's Witness. The user wrote:

"Ironic considering Jehovah’s Witnesses’ views on platelets."

Another wrote:

"Cringe. She’s a tennis player, not Captain America."

One account posted:

"She would be the first to complain if her rivals were drinking it and then beating her."

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Serena Williams' sister Venus opens up on her role in naming Adira

Venus Williams recently posted a video to her YouTube channel in which she discussed her role in naming Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's second daughter Adira.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion stated that Serena sought her opinion before deciding on the name, but she refused to do so because she believed it was their decision, not hers.

"Of course, I had opinions," Venus Williams said (at 8:40). "I wanted to name her a certain name. But I didn’t say anything because that’s not my job. They’re supposed to decide as a family what they want to name their daughter. I did not carry her for nine months and I don’t change her diaper every day, although I would. I really would. So, I stayed out of it."

The 43-year-old added:

"She has a beautiful name. Her name is Adira, which has this connotation of being strong, and she is beautiful. I literally just want to put an order in and say, 'Hey, can you get my baby here in one year and make it just as cute as Olympia and Adira.' They're such beautiful kids."

