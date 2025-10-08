"Is Carlos Alcaraz in betting debt" - Fans baffled by Spaniard signing up for 'Million Dollar 1 Point Slam' exhibition at Australian Open 2026

Carlos Alcaraz has caused confusion with his decision to compete in a unique exhibition event before his campaign at the 2026 Australian Open. Many tennis fans have questioned the rationale behind the Spaniard's decision.

Alcaraz was most recently in action at the Japan Open, where he defeated Taylor Fritz in the final to win the ATP 500 title. The Spaniard then pulled out of the Shanghai Masters while nursing an ankle injury. Amid his break, Australian Open director Craig Tiley announced the World No. 1's participation in the Million Dollar 1 Point Slam, a special event that is set to take place before the main draw action at the Melbourne Slam in 2026.

The exhibition will see 22 professional players take on 10 amateurs from across Australia. Each match will be decided by just one point, with the winner of the final taking home the $1 million prize.

After the announcement, several fans playfully suggested that Carlos Alcaraz was "in debt," given his apparent eagerness to take part in a string of exhibition events.

"Is carlos alcaraz in betting debt why does he sign up for every fugazi tennis event known to mankind omds 😭," one fan commented.

"Is Charly in debt?" another fan questioned.

"Does alcaraz owe money to the mob why is he always in these exhos????" said another.

Since Alcaraz recently echoed Iga Swiatek's complaints and denounced the "demanding" tennis calendar, other fans questioned why the World No. 1 would commit to the event if he was exhausted by the packed schedule.

"Alcaraz is complaining about the ATP tough calendar but never missing a show event," one fan commented.

"Why does he seem to love a side quest," another fan chimed in.

"Carlos - the tour has too many events, we're tired. Also Carlos - fills up schedule with every exhibition," a fan wrote.

Carlos Alcaraz gears up for Six Kings Slam exhibition event

Carlos Alcaraz is set to make his return to action at the Six Kings Slam exhibition event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He will be joined by Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the event, which begins on October 15.

Alcaraz and Djokovic have received byes at the event, gaining direct entry into the semifinals. The Spaniard will battle it out against the winner of the match between Fritz and Zverev for a spot in the final.

Later in the year, Carlos Alcaraz will also participate in the Miami Invitational exhibition, alongside Emma Raducanu, Joao Fonseca, and Amanda Anisimova. In December, the six-time Grand Slam champion will also face Frances Tiafoe in an exhibiton match in Newark, New Jersey.

