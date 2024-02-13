Naomi Osaka has registered her second win after returning to tennis in January this year. She defeated France's Caroline Garcia in the first round of the Qatar Open 2024 on Monday, February 12.

This was also Osaka's first win against a seeded opponent since making a comeback in January following a pregnancy break. She gave birth to Shai, her daughter, in July 2023.

The Japanese started the season by defeating Tamara Korpatsch in the Brisbane International first round but lost to 16th-seed Karolina Pliskova in the second. A few days later, she participated in the Australian Open only to lose to Garcia in her opener. She then suffered another first-round defeat at the hands of Danielle Collins at the Abu Dhabi Open a week ago.

On Monday, the Japanese tennis star smashed a total of six aces and converted three break points to trump Garcia 7-5, 6-4 in an hour and 29 minutes. The WTA took to X (formerly Twitter) and celebrated Osaka's win by calling her 'mom on a mission':

"Mom on a mission. @naomiosaka fights her way into the next round after defeating Garcia in straight sets 7-5, 6-4," the WTA wrote.

Tennis fans on X felt annoyed at the WTA's remark as they felt it undermined Osaka's achievements as a player.

"Is that all she is now to WTA? A mom? Never mind that she is 4 times major champion, or former world no 1," a fan wrote.

"“mom”. that’s a 4x slam champion to you btw," wrote another.

A third fan chimed in, saying:

"let's not overdo the mum thing yeah? women are people outside their ability and desire to procreate."

Here are a few more reactions:

"I feel like I'm a much better player now" - Naomi Osaka on avenging Australian Open loss to Caroline Garcia

Naomi Osaka talks to the media

With the win over Caroline Garcia on Monday at the Qatar Open, Naomi Osaka avenged her aforementioned Australian Open loss to the Frenchwoman.

After the match, Osaka reflected on the win and claimed that she gained more control over her returns after the Melbourne Slam disappointment.

"Honestly I feel like I'm a much better player now. I think in Australia my returns weren't as good, and I don't feel like I was as focused as I am now," she said, via the WTA's official website.

The 26-year-old opined that her returns made all the difference against Garcia on Monday.

"I think that definitely made a difference, especially against such a good server like she is," Naomi Osaka added.

