"Is this spicy enough?" – Aryna Sabalenka shares cheeky response to inappropriate request, jokes about 'selling' coach Anton Dubrov & more

Aryna Sabalenka recently turned down an inappropriate request from a social media user with a cheeky response.

Sabalenka has been one of the most vibrant characters on the tour over the last couple of years. She is expressive on the court and hardly fails to entertain with her words as much as her tennis.

Most recently, the Belarusian participated in a fun Q&A session with her followers on Instagram. One of the followers, however, indecently asked her to share "spicy" photographs on the social media platform.

"Can you post spicy pic of yours," the follower wrote.

Sabalenka sassily shamed the follower by posting a photograph in which she could be seen showing her middle finger with a giant ring on it.

Another follower asked Sabalenka if she had blisters on her toes.

"Ur [you are] so cute, I wonder if you have blisters in your toes though," the follower quizzed.

Though the two-time Grand Slam champion found the query "creepy", she answered it with proof.

"You are so funny!!! And you know what?! I will answer your creepy question. I didn't have till yesterday run on the beach," Aryna Sabalenka wrote while showing an actual blister under one of her toes.

In another unusual yet hilarious call, a follower showed romantic interest in Sabalenka's coach Anton Dubrov, saying:

"Anton is sooooo hot. Give me him!!!!!"

In response, the tennis star amusingly offered to trade Dubrov.

"I can only sell him. @antoniodubrov What's your prize," she wrote.

Screenshots from Aryna Sabalenka's recent Instagram stories.

Notably, Sabalenka and Dubrov have been working together since the year 2020. He has been instrumental in the World No. 2's successive triumphs at the Australian Open in 2023 and 2024.

Aryna Sabalenka finds courts at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Centre "really tricky"

Aryna Sabalenka hits a serve at Dubai Tennis Championships 2024

Aryna Sabalenka suffered a surprise loss in her opener at the recently concluded Dubai Tennis Championships 2024. She lost 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-0 to Croatia's Donna Vekic on Tuesday, February 20.

During her post-match press conference, Sabalenka inferred that it has been challenging for her to adapt to the playing conditions at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Centre.

"I feel like the conditions here don't fit me well at all. It's really tricky for me to compete here in Dubai. This court is just a really tricky one for me," Sabalenka said.

This was Sabalenka's seventh main draw campaign in Dubai. Her best results at the WTA 1000 event have been her quarterfinal appearances in 2020, 2021, and 2023.