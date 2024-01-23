"Is she talking about yogurt?" - Martina Navratilova takes sarcastic jab at singer Grimes for remarks on being 'proud of white culture'

Martina Navratilova took a swipe at Canadian singer and songwriter Grimes, who recently sparked outrage for her controversial remarks about being "proud of white culture".

Grimes, the former partner of billionaire Elon Musk, made headlines earlier this month when she posted a series of tweets defending her appreciation of white culture and history, which some critics labeled as white supremacist and ignorant. Grimes’ comments came after she was accused of allegedly liking Nazi memes on social media.

"I'm called a Nazi because I happily am proud of white culture. But every day I think fondly of the brown king Cyrus the Great who invented the first ever empire, and the Japanese icon Murasaki Shikibu who wrote the first novel ever. What if humans just loved each other? History teaches us that we have all been, and always will be - great," Grimes wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Grimes said that she was a "human suprematist" and that she wanted to celebrate the achievements of all cultures, while also acknowledging the atrocities of slavery and colonialism.

"I'm a human suprematist - humans are amazing," she wrote in another tweet.

However, many people were not convinced by Grimes’ arguments and accused her of being insensitive and clueless about the realities of racism and oppression.

"delete pls, a lot of ppl are telling you to delete," a user wrote on X.

"wow grimes a white supremacist oh wow," another user wrote.

"What weird thing to say, put your phone down and go back to the studio."

Among them was Navratilova, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time and a champion of human rights and equality. She took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, January 22, and questioned what Grimes meant by "white culture" while sarcastically suggesting that she was referring to yogurt.

"What exactly is white culture? Is she talking about yogurt?" Martina Navratilova wrote.

Martina Navratilova agrees with Dua Lipa’s criticism of the public’s expectations of female pop stars

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova addressed Dua Lipa's concerns about the stigma surrounding female pop stars expressing political views.

In a recent Rolling Stone interview, Lipa addressed the existing stigma surrounding female pop stars, expressing frustration with the public perception that these women cannot be intelligent or have their own political opinions.

“I don’t know if people believe that I like to read books, or people believe that these conversations are my own. I think it’s a thing of what people want from their pop stars. They don’t want you to be political. They don’t want you to be smart. Not that I’m trying to prove myself in that way, but there is so much more to me than just what I do,” Lipa said.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to her statement.

"Bingo," Martina Navratilova wrote.