"It is annoying the draw isn't streamed live";"No one likes this nonsense" - Fans frustrated by 'bizarre' reveal of Indian Wells 2025 draw

The main draws for both men and women at the BNP Paribas Open have now been released, but fans were unhappy with the fragmented updates. They preferred a live-streamed draw over delayed postings.

In the recently released men's draw for the Masters 1000 event, Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, Frances Tiafoe, and Stefanos Tsitsipas received byes in the first quarter, including a few other names. Tommy Paul, Casper Ruud, and Daniil Medvedev were among a few who secured byes in the second quarter, while Andrey Rublev, Taylor Fritz, and Ben Shelton received in the third. Moreover, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Alex de Minaur were granted the same in the fourth quarter.

In the women's draw, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka entered as the top seed and received a direct entry into the second round. The same applied to Elena Rybakina, reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and the other top 32 seeds in the tournament.

While the draw has now been released, many fans were unhappy that it was posted in stages rather than all at once. One fan on X expressed frustration over the women's draw remaining incomplete while the men's progressed.

"Indian Wells is flawless at everything else so I guess you can't ask for everything, but it is annoying the draw isn't streamed live. Instead just get chunks of it from their page, they're onto the men's draw now and still don't have the full women's draw posted," they wrote.

A somewhat similar sentiment was echoed by a fan, who wrote:

"Either do a proper show to reveal the full thing row by row, or just drop the draw in full because no one likes this nonsense."

"This is such a bizzarre way to present the draw but okay," another fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from the fans online:

"The WTA 1000 Indian Wells draw has begun but no link to see it live...," a fan chimed in.

"Indian Wells starting to draw the bracket. But it would be easier to just broadcast everything at once, right?" another asked.

"Give me the full draw omg," one commented.

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek set to defend their titles at Indian Wells

Carlos Alcaraz at BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Image Source: Getty

World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz will aim for a three-peat at the Indian Wells Masters 1000 event. The Spaniard defeated Daniil Medvedev in the previous two finals to claim the prestigious title. He will start his campaign against Frenchman Quentin Halys or a qualifier. The 21-year-old faces a challenging quarter, with Novak Djokovic, Alex de Minaur, and Grigor Dimitrov also in contention.

Meanwhile, women's World No. 2 Iga Swiatek, still seeking her first title of the season, will aim to both defend her Indian Wells crown and claim her first trophy of the year. The Pole dominated Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-0 in last year's final.

Overall, Swiatek has delivered a solid performance this season despite not winning a tour-level title. She reached the 2025 Australian Open and Qatar Open semifinals and finished as a quarterfinalist at the Dubai Duty Free Championships. The 23-year-old will face either Caroline Garcia or Bernarda Pera in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open.

