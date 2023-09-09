"It was crazy, it's something that I'm not going to forget even if I lost" - Carlos Alcaraz on fan support in his US Open SF defeat to Daniil Medvedev

Carlos Alcaraz has expressed his gratitude for the fan support he received during his 2023 US Open semifinal defeat to Daniil Medvedev.

On Friday, September 8, Alcaraz faced Medvedev at Arthur Ashe Stadium with a place in the final of the New York Major on the line. Despite his best efforts, the defending champion lost 7-6(3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 and exited the tournament.

The Spaniard received strong backing from the packed stadium, with fans being especially vocal at the end of the fourth set in an effort to help him overcome the Russian and take the match into a decider.

At his post-match press conference, Alcaraz thanked fans for their support and said that he will forever remember it, even if the result did not go in his favor.

"Obviously with the crowd, it's amazing, once again, the energy, the love that I receive not only today but the first match. Obviously after the two sets down, they rose me to increase my level, to stay there and have a chance to come back," he said.

"Obviously the last game was unbelievable from the crowd to me. I mean, I almost couldn't hear anything than the scream. It was crazy, and it's something that I'm not going to forget even if I lost. But the energy from the people, it was crazy," he added.

"It's going to be a good one" - Carlos Alcaraz on his rivalry with Daniil Medvedev after US Open 2023 SF defeat

Carlos Alcaraz shakes hands with Daniil Medvedev after their 2023 US Open semifinal match.

Carlos Alcaraz came into the 2023 US Open semifinals with a 2-1 head-to-head lead against Daniil Medvedev. The pair faced off twice earlier this year, with the Spaniard winning both times — in the Indian Wells final and the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships.

After his defeat to the Russian in New York, Alcaraz has predicted that the two will face each other many times in the future, especially in the final rounds of big tournaments.

"We have played three times this year. Final of a Masters 1000 and two semifinal of a Grand Slam. I'm sure we're gonna play more matches in, you know, in final rounds of big tournaments, so it's gonna be a good rivalry, I think. Every match that we've played, I think we've shown great points, great battles. It's going to be a good one, I think," he stated.

Medvedev has a tour-leading 38-5 win-loss record on hardcourts this year, with four titles (Rotterdam, Doha, Dubai, Miami) under his belt. He will face Novak Djokovic in the US Open final on Sunday, September 10.