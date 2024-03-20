"It was more fear than harm" - Arthur Cazaux dispels concerns over him fainting during Miami Open qualifiers, hopes to return to action soon

Arthur Cazaux recently shared a medical update after being discharged from the hospital.

Cazaux collapsed while playing a qualifying match against compatriot Harold Mayot on March 18. Caraux and Mayot won a set apiece and in the final set, Cazaux was leading 2-1. Cazaux fainted, possibly due to heat, and was soon given medical attention.

Now the Frenchman has shared a medical update on his Instagram. He mentioned that he was rushed to the hospital and spent the night there. After the necessary tests, he was discharged and he hopes to be back on court after taking proper rest.

"Hello everyone, a little note to tell you that I'm feeling better. I just left the Miami hospital after spending the night in the hospital, to receive care and a long series of tests. today my physical condition is better, and my blood pressure and my heart have remained stable. It was ultimately more fear than harm. Now my body must be rested and I hope to be back on the courts very quickly. Thank you all for your messages of support, and see you soon," Arthur Cazaux wrote on his Instagram in French. (translated in English by Google Translate)

The on-court collapse of the 21-year-old left the tennis world worried. Alize Cornet also expressed her concern about the extreme weather conditions that players are exposed to.

"The heat and humidity are just insane here in Miami. When are we going to stop putting players health in danger?" Alize Cornet wrote on her X( formerly Twitter) handle.

Harold Mayot faces mounting criticism for his reaction to Arthur Cazaux's collapse

Arthur Cazaux and Harold Mayot at the 2020 Australian Open- boys singles final

Harold Mayot came under fire due to his lack of urgency in responding to Arthur Cazaux collapsing on the court at the Miami Open qualifying match. He looked unconcerned after the Frenchman collapsed and stood on his side of the court.

Mayot cleared the air around what actually happened and mentioned that he did not see the collapse and presumed that Cazaux was suffering from cramps. He then added that he quickly rushed to his friend's side when he understood the situation. On his X (formerly Twitter) account, He said,

Stop starting a false controversy for nothing. It had been several games since he didn't feel well and he was starting to cramp. I didn't see him fall and I thought he was lying down because he had a cramp. When I understood that it was serious I immediately followed to go to him and I was very worried," Mayot wrote.

"I did my best to help. There is nothing but great friendship and complicity between us and always has been. You need to stop sending your hate all the time. I wish him a good recovery and the best," Mayot added.

