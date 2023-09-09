"It probably sounds cocky or arrogant, but I'm not really surprised" - Novak Djokovic on reaching 10th US Open final at the age of 36

Novak Djokovic has confidently stated that reaching the 2023 US Open final at the age of 36 is not surprising owing to the hard work he puts in behind the scenes.

On Friday, September 8, Djokovic, playing in his 100th match at the New York Major, defeated Ben Shelton in straight sets in the semifinals. He has now reached a record-equalling (with Bill Tilden) 10th final at the hardcourt Grand Slam.

It has been a hugely successful season for Djokovic, with the Serb winning the Australian Open and French Open followed by a runner-up finish at the Wimbledon Championships. This is the third time (2015, 2021) in his career that he has reached the final at all four Slams in a season.

At the post-match press conference, Djokovic was asked if he had been surprised by his performances at Majors this year. In reply, the 23-time Grand Slam champion stated that he wasn't, considering the amount of work and preparation he goes through all year.

"It probably sounds cocky or arrogant, but I'm not really surprised, because I know how much work and dedication and energy I put into trying to be in this position, so I know that I deserve this. I always believe in myself, in my own capabilities, you know, in my skills, in my quality as a tennis player to be able to deliver when it matters," he said.

"So I'm not really surprised, to be honest with you. Because I feel good. Physically I have been as fit or as prepared, as strong as, I don't want to say as ever, but, I mean, as good as I have been in the years and years. So age is just a number, that phrase is resonating at the moment with me, "he added.

Novak Djokovic: "I don't want to even consider, you know, leaving tennis or thinking about an end"

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open.

Novak Djokovic further stated that he doesn't want to think about the end of his career just yet, not when he feels like he is at the top of his game.

"I don't want to even consider, you know, leaving tennis or thinking about an end if I'm still at the top of the game. You know, I just don't see a reason for that," he expressed.

The Serb, however, stated that he will give retirement a thought once the younger players start beating him more regularly in the early stages of Grand Slams.

"I will probably consider doing that if I get my a** kicked by young guys in the Grand Slams in the years to come in the earlier stages, and then I'll probably say, okay, maybe it's time to move on. But so far, you know, I still feel that I'm in the game," he added.

Djokovic will face either Carlos Alcaraz or Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final on Sunday, September 10. If he manages to go the distance in New York, he will become the oldest man in the Open Era to win the singles title at the tournament since Ken Rosewall (35 years old) in 1970.

