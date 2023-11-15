Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka hit out at haters and hilariously asked if she could give them a job application.

The four-time Grand Slam winner, Naomi Osaka, welcomed her daughter Shai in July and has been diligently working out, to regain fitness for the 2024 season.

On Wednesday, Osaka posted on her X (formerly Twitter) account, stating that individuals with no life are often the ones making negative comments about others.

"It’s always people with no life talking s**t about others. Like damn, do you want me to give you a job application?" Osaka tweeted.

Over the years, Naomi Osaka has responded to naysayers quite sternly. In May, she addressed concerns about her career during pregnancy, suggesting that critics should also focus on male athletes who have kids and are less accomplished.

"Btw to the people that are suddenly concerned about my career- There are plenty of male athletes with kids that are significantly less accomplished, you might wanna worry about them instead. Thanks for the concern, might wanna redirect it to someone that needs it though," she said.

Naomi Osaka set to make her long-awaited comeback in Brisbane

Osaka hasn't played a WTA tournament match since September 2022 at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

Back in January, Osaka announced that she wouldn't be competing in the 2023 season because she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Cordae.

She gave birth to her daughter Shai on July 7 and surprisingly, there were videos online that featured her return to training 15 days after childbirth.

The Australian Open champion recently told ESPN that she envisions a busy 2024.

"It's definitely way more tournaments than I used to play. So, I think some people will be happy with that," she said. "I've been watching matches and I'm like, 'I kind of wish I was playing too, But I'm in this position now and I'm very grateful. I really love my daughter a lot, but I think it really fueled a fire in me."

On Friday, November 10, the organizers of the Brisbane International released a statement that the 26-year-old will be competing in the next edition, scheduled to be held from December 31, 2023 to January 7, 2024.

“I am really excited about getting back out on court and competing, I always love starting my season in Brisbane and can’t wait to return. The Brisbane International is such a great tournament and will set me up for a brilliant comeback this summer,” Osaka said.

