"It's cool to have Caroline Wozniacki back, competing at a high level"- Frances Tiafoe lavishes praise on the former World No. 1

Frances Tiafoe's dominant victory against Sebastian Ofner highlighted his prowess and also provided a platform to express his admiration for the return of Caroline Wozniacki. In a post-match press conference, Tiafoe shared his thoughts on the matter.

He began by reflecting on his performance:

"Yeah, I'll give you my assessment is packed media room right now (smiling). No, I mean, really good match. The only part I can complain about is how I served early in the match. But I picked it up, for sure."

Addressing the privileges of being seeded high, Tiafoe highlighted the benefits:

"Hotels, rooms. Yeah, I mean, it's the love you get on site. Everyone is so excited every time you get on the grounds. Practice on 1 through 5 every time, if not a stadium court."

On the impact of the tournament's atmosphere, Frances Tiafoe emphasized:

"A lot of people, that became friends over the last years, get to come and watch. I really like to go and compete in front of them. But as a stadium as a whole, I mean, yeah, it was pretty loud in there today. Nonstop chatter."

Elaborating on the unique moment with Pusha T, a famous artist in the audience, Tiafoe shared:

"Yeah, it was Pusha T, pretty famous artist. Yeah, he's a very good rapper. We were talking yesterday about him coming. He really wants to come watch me play live."

Expressing excitement about his friends in the tennis world, Frances Tiafoe spoke about Caroline Wozniacki's return:

"Caro, obviously she's a legend, one of the nicest people I've ever met. It's cool to hit some balls with her, joke around. She's such a legend of our sport. It's cool to have her back, competing at a high level."

Concluding with his outlook on future matches, Tiafoe assessed:

"Mannarino, how is that going to go? It's going to be tough. He's real tough. Kind of bumps the ball around. Kind of use my pace, redirect."

Frances Tiafoe's dream run at US Open continues with second-round victory

Frances Tiafoe in action at the US Open 2023

Frances Tiafoe defeated Sebastian Ofner of Austria in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4, on Wednesday to reach the third round of the US Open.

Tiafoe, seeded 10th, made only 14 unforced errors over the course of the 91-minute match. He broke Ofner's serve five times and won 21 points off his own serve.

Frances Tiafoe will next face France's 22nd seed Adrian Mannarino in the third round. Mannarino advanced after a four-set win over Hungary's Fabian Marozsan on Wednesday.

The matchup between Tiafoe and Mannarino is a rematch of their first meeting in 2016, which Mannarino won. However, Tiafoe has been playing much better tennis this year, and he is the favorite to win the match.

If Frances Tiafoe can defeat Mannarino, he will set up a potential fourth-round match against world No. 1 Novak Djokovic. Djokovic is the defending champion at the US Open, and he is the overwhelming favorite to win the tournament again this year.

However, Tiafoe has shown that he can compete with the best players in the world, and he will be a dangerous opponent for anyone he faces in the latter stages of the tournament.