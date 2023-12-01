"It's an extra motivation and joy" - Carlos Alcaraz on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal fans supporting him against Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz recently stated that receiving support from Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer's fanbase while facing Novak Djokovic brings him extra motivation.

Alcaraz and Djokovic have faced each other five times thus far, with the head-to-head tally hanging in favor of the latter at 3-2. The Spaniard defeated Djokovic in their first-ever encounter at the Madrid Open in 2022. Earlier this year, he handed the Serb a defeat in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships final.

Alcaraz recently played an exhibition match against Tommy Paul in Mexico. During the event, he revealed that supporters of Nadal and Federer back him every time he plays against the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

“I’m a guy who watches social media a lot and every time I face Djokovic, there are always fans cheering me on. It is an extra motivation and a joy to have those fans of Rafa or Federer perhaps, not all, but a large part, cheering me on when I play against him or against any player. It is wonderful,” Alcaraz said. (via EFE)

Over the years, Djokovic has been an arch-rival of Nadal and Federer, which in turn has turned their fanbases against him to a large extent. He has defeated Nadal 30 times out of the 59 times the duo have played against each other. Against retired Federer, the Serb enjoys a lead of 27-23 in terms of head-to-head.

Alcaraz fondly recalled watching the trio compete on the grandest of stages in tennis, saying:

“These three great players have had an influence on me and practically all tennis players. I grew up watching them play Grand Slam finals. I have worked hard, I had a clear dream that I have pursued. I have had the opportunity to play with Djokovic and Rafa, but not with Federer, I would have loved it."

Carlos Alcaraz: “Playing against a legend like Novak Djokovic is not easy"

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz greet each other.

Novak Djokovic has registered three victories over Carlos Alcaraz to date. The World No. 2 reflected on playing against the World No. 1, saying:

“Playing against a legend like Novak Djokovic is not easy. It is a joy to have been able to beat him twice. We have played incredible games, which have been very close. I hope that in the future we continue sharing that rivalry, sharing the court, and that other very good games await us.”

The Serb first defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinal of the 2023 French Open en route to lifting his 23rd Grand Slam title.

Djokovic's second win against Alcaraz came in the final of the 2023 Cincinnati Masters. The intense three-setter, which saw two tiebreaks, was revenge for his Wimbledon loss to the Spaniard and was evident from the Serb's celebrations.

Most recently, the 36-year-old bettered Carlos Alcaraz in a round-robin tie at the 2023 ATP Finals.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis