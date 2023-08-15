"It's funny when it happens, I don't really care" - Taylor Fritz jokes about being mistakenly addressed as Taylor Swift at times

Taylor Fritz finds humor in being accidentally referred to as Taylor Swift, the 12-time Grammy Award-winning artist, with whom he shares a first name.

World No. 9 Fritz was recently asked about people using the popstar's name when referring to him, and the American athlete replied that he isn't bothered by the mix-up.

In a recent converstation with Tennis Channel, Fritz remarked that he often hears people refer to him as Taylor Swift instead of Taylor Fritz. He mentioned that he doesn't really see many similarities between the two names.

"Yeah, I've heard a lot of people say Taylor Swift instead of Taylor Fritz, I don't see the similarities really so much," he said.

With a smile, Fritz continued that he finds it funny when the mix-up happens. It was abundantly clear that any sense of inconvenience eluded him entirely

"I don't know. It's funny when it happens. I don't really care, obviously" he said.

After an exhibition match against Juan Martin del Potro in June 2018, the announcer accidentaly referred to Fritz as Taylor Swift, and the American had to correct her.

Taylor Fritz humorously explains his lack of concern regarding his girlfriend Morgan Riddle's recent absence from the stands

Morgan Riddle, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, was notably not present during his recent tournament matches in Atlanta and Washington. The American tennis sensation jokingly shared his reasons for being unperturbed by her absence from the stands.

Fritz humorously mentioned that under usual circumstances, he might have been quite upset, but since he performed well, it doesn't bother him.

“I’d normally be pretty upset about it but I did well, so,” Fritz said.

Fritz won his second title of the year at the Atlanta Open last month, defeating Australia's Aleksandar Vukic in the final, 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-4. At the Citi Open in Washington, the 25-year-old American reached the semifinals before losing to Tallon Griekspoor 6-3, 3-6, 2-6.

Fritz is currently competing at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati where he is through to the second round after beating Jiri Lehecka in his opener.