Emma Raducanu has downplayed expectations and claimed that she has nothing to lose ahead of her Stuttgart Open quarterfinal tie against world No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

On Thursday, Emma Raducanu defeated 19-year-old Linda Nosková 6-0, 7-5 in the round of 16 of the 2024 Stuttgart Open. Before defeating Nosková, she knocked out three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber in the first round with scores of 6-2, 6-1.

While speaking to the press after the match, the 2021 US Open champion was asked about her next opponent, Iga Swiatek, and their history on the court together. In response, Raducanu said she remembers the last time they faced off at the Stuttgart Open, which was in the quarterfinals of the 2022 edition when the match ended 6-4, 6-4 in favor of Iga Swiatek.

Raducanu then commended Swiatek's gameplay and admitted that it was tough going up against the Pole.

“Yeah, I mean, I remember. We actually had a pretty tough match. I think it was like 4 and 4, something like that. But I remember I served really well in that match and it kept me in. It's obviously tough playing Iga because she plays pretty heavy, she plays fast.” Raducanu said.

Raducanu also acknowledged that her quarterfinal tie is set to be a tough match, highly anticipated by the crowd. However, she admitted to having nothing to lose.

“She has a lot of options at her disposal. It's obviously going to be a really difficult match tomorrow but one where I have zero to lose and I think one that the crowd really wants to see.” Raducanu said.

Emma Raducanu -“it's no secret that I'm tired; I'd way rather be in this position where I have a lot of matches under my belt”

Emma Raducanu represented Great Britain at the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers - France v Great Britain

In the same post-match interview, Emma Raducanu was asked by the press if she felt physically fine.

The 21-year-old opened up about feeling tired, mainly because she has played a lot of tennis over the past week at the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers. However, she expressed that she would not have it any other way.

“Yeah, I mean, it's no secret that I'm tired. I mean, I have played, like, a lot of tennis in the last week, but I'd way rather be in this position where I have a lot of matches under my belt, feeling confident and good on the court, and tired,” Raducanu said.

Emma Raducanu, who pulled out of the Miami Open back in March due to a back injury, made her comeback against France at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers and helped Great Britain qualify for the finals by defeating Caroline Garcia and Diane Parry.

