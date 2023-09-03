American Madison Keys has expressed admiration for former Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki's return to tennis in the 2023 US Open.

Wozniacki is having a great run in New York this year. She defeated the likes of Tatiana Prozorova, Petra Kvitova, and Jennifer Brady in the first three rounds — the deeper she has gone at any Major since 2018.

The former World No. 1 will now face home favorite Coco Gauff in the fourth round in an attempt to win her first Grand Slam title since becoming a mother.

Asked about Wozniacki's impressive comeback after her third-round win over Liudmila Samsonova, Keys stated that watching the Dane play so flawlessly feels like she never left the court.

"I'm really impressed with Caroline's level. I thought especially yesterday I thought that's her best match she's played so far. She's kind of bounced back really quickly," the American said at a press conference.

"It seems like, I mean, for me it feels like it was just yesterday that she was still playing. Doesn't seem like that long for me. It's incredibly impressive coming back from two kids," she added.

Keys then praised Wozniacki for staying in great shape after becoming a mother, saying it's becoming the norm on the WTA tour.

"Yeah, I mean, I think it's possible. She's incredibly fit. I mean, there is lots of moms on tour, so I think it's, you know, kudos to her, but I think it's becoming more of the norm," she opined.

Madison Keys will square off against compatriot Jessica Pegula in 2023 US Open 4R

Madison Keys pictured at the 2023 US Open.

Madison Keys will face fellow American Jessica Pegula in the fourth round of the US Open after the latter defeated Ukraine's Elina Svitolina.

Pegula has a 1-0 lead over Keys in the head-to-head record, having won their only meeting at the 2022 San Diego Open in straight sets. Speaking of her next match, Keys stated that Pegula has been playing exceptionally well in recent years and predicted that the match will be difficult regardless of the outcome.

"I think Jess probably plays a little bit flatter than I do. But I think maybe if I have the advantage on the serve, she has the advantage on the return," she said.

"You know, I think we kind of are opposites a little bit. But I mean, she's been playing some amazing tennis the past few years. I mean, it's going to be a really difficult match no matter who wins," she added.