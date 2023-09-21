"It's just not that players who lost to Simona Halep now wonder whether she was dirty, she earned WTA bonus money" - Tennis journalist

Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim has said that the fact Simona Halep earned bonus money for a Top 10 year-end finish in 2022 is as frustrating for her opponents as speculating if she defeated them by unfair means.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has found Halep guilty of consuming roxadustat, an illegal substance as per anti-doping regulations, during the 2022 US Open. In their 126-page-long decision against Halep, the ITIA also mentioned that she was apparently under the influence "from at least March 2022 to September 2022."

Jon Wertheim recently voiced his opinion on the doping scandal. He said that players on the WTA circuit were disgruntled at learning about the revelations in Halep's case.

"Players’ reactions and opinions are all over the map here," Wertheim said (via Sports Illustrated). "Serena Williams — who of course lost to Halep in the Wimbledon final — made her thoughts known. I heard from multiple other players who have similar sentiments."

The WTA offers extra money to a player who ends a year in the Top 10 rankings based on 'Bonus Pool Standings'. Wertheim pointed out that Halep also enjoyed the perk as she was the World No. 10 in the final week of 2022.

"It’s just not that players who lost to Halep now wonder whether she was dirty. Having finished in the top 10 in 2022, she earned WTA bonus money," he added.

As per the ITIA ruling, Simona Halep did not disclose the Keto MCT supplement on her Doping Control Form

Simona Halep

In ITIA's 126-page-long decision, it was mentioned that Simona Halep did not admit to consuming the Keto MCT supplement during her first interview with the agency. The former World No. 1 had claimed that the aforementioned supplement caused the roxadustat adulteration.

"We do note that Ms Halep did not disclose the Keto MCT supplement on her Doping Control Form (“DCF”) for her urine test on 29 August 2022. She also did not mention it in her 26 October 2022 interview with the ITIA," the document read.

The decision further ruled that Simona Halep was imprudent in her acceptance of forgetting to inform the authorities about the usage of the supplement.

"In crossexamination at the June hearing, she said that for the DCF, she had forgotten and that at the interview she had also probably just forgotten. That was distinctly careless of her, especially at the interview when the need for complete openness would have been even more apparent," the document read.