"It's a mix of motivation and a mix of I don't want to think about" - Carlos Alcaraz on Novak Djokovic reaching 400 weeks as World No. 1

Carlos Alcaraz has commented on Novak Djokovic reaching 400 weeks as World No. 1 after losing to the Serb in the semifinals of the 2023 ATP Finals.

Djokovic secured a record-extending eighth year-end No. 1 ranking after beating Holger Rune in his first group-stage match at the year-end tournament a week ago.

With that, the Serb reached another milestone of 400 weeks as World No. 1, which he will officially achieve on November 20 after the tournament in Turin, Italy, concludes. He also dashed Carlos Alcaraz's hopes of finishing the season atop the ATP rankings.

Alcaraz, who was defeated by Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the ATP Finals on November 18 with a score of 6-3, 6-2, has now taken some time to react to his rival's 400-week reign.

The Spaniard told the media that he aspired to replicate the 24-time Grand Slam champion's achievements. He stated that this was why he was even more determined, despite his mixed feelings.

"I'm motivation because I want to beat this guy. I want to be the best in history. I want to practice with a goal. I want to beat him. I want to win every tournament that I'm going to play," Carlos Alcaraz said.

"But at the same time I will not think about it because it's really, really difficult. It's something that a legend from our sport could make it. It's unbelievable what he's doing, just breaking records, winning every tournament that he goes. It's crazy. It's a mix of motivation and a mix of I don't want to think about it (smiling)," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz: "Once again, Novak Djokovic has shown why is the best player in the world"

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the 2023 ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz also dissected the reasons why he could not beat Novak Djokovic in their semifinal match at the 2023 ATP Finals.

The two-time Grand Slam winner stated Djokovic kept the same level of play throughout the match, preventing him from taking advantage. He added the Serb has once again shown why he was the 'best player in the world.'

"Well, he's really, really tough. He plays the same level during the whole match. The shot quality he has is unbelievable. He plays really, really deep. It's really difficult to take advantage from that. Once again, he has shown why he's the best player in the world," Alcaraz said.

Djokovic now has a 3-2 edge in his head-to-head record against Alcaraz. The 36-year-old will now lock horns with home favorite Jannik Sinner in the summit clash on November 19 to win his record-extending seventh title at the year-end championship.

