Former American player turned coach Paul Annacone believes that Coco Gauff is well set to clinch the 2023 US Open.

On Monday, August 28, Gauff got her New York Major campaign underway with a come-from-behind win against German qualifier Laura Siegemund. She came through the two hours and 51 minutes contest with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 win.

Annacone, who has coached the likes of Roger Federer and Pete Sampras in the past, stated that the hardest thing a young player has to deal with is the ups and downs in their careers.

“I think one of the hardest things for a superstar that's that young is to manage kind of plateauing and as great as she [Coco Gauff] is, she's plateaued a little bit and so many people expected so much so quickly from her. I never thought she was playing badly. I never thought she flattened out. I thought it was part of the progression,” he told Tennis Channel.

The 60-year-old further said that Gauff is well capable of winning her maiden Grand Slam at the US Open this fortnight, as long as she can ensure the pressure doesn't get the better of her.

“For Coco Gauff, for me it's never been a matter of ‘if’, it's just ‘when’. And I think ‘when’ is now. She's shown us this summer that she's so capable to do things at the highest level and so competent and confident,” he said.

“I think for Coco, if she can relieve the pressure valve on herself, not what we're saying, just on herself, then she'll hold the trophy up in two weeks,” he added.

Chanda Rubin: “I think for Coco Gauff everything's coming together just the right time”

Coco Gauff in action at the 2023 US Open.

Former World No. 6 Chanda Rubin believes that Coco Gauff's defeating Iga Swiatek en route to the Cincinnati Open title has put a spring in her step.

Swiatek and Gauff faced off in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open on Saturday earlier this month. Heading into the match, the World No. 1 Pole had an impressive 7-0 head-to-head record.

Gauff, however, put their history aside and fought hard to register a 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4 win against Swiatek and advance to the final, where she beat Karolina Muchova to clinch her maiden WTA 1000 title.

Rubin, a semifinalist at the 1996 Australian Open, believes that the win against Swiatek was more important to Gauff than the Cincinnati title.

“I think it [the win against Iga Swiatek] was [even more important than winning the Cincinnati trophy]. I think that got her [Coco Gauff] to the trophy and to have that mindset and that belief. The hurdle of Iga Swaitek was huge and you look at so many draws where she was in Iga’s section or they were meeting in the quarters and Grand Slams included, Roland Garros last year in the final,” she opined.

“This was a huge hurdle for Coco Gauff during the week. And once she got over that hurdle, everything else I think seemed a little simpler,” she added.

The 47-year-old believes that Gauff is in good form currently and that things are slowly falling into place for the 19-year-old.

“I think for Gauff everything's coming together just the right time,” she stated.

Gauff's quest for a maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open will next see her face 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva, who defeated Olivia Gadecki 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.