"It's Nick Kyrgios' nature to be no BS, that serves him well" - Tennis analyst backs Aussie in his new role as commentator

Nick Kyrgios made his commentary debut at the 2023 ATP Finals and tennis analyst Gill Gross believes that the Aussie fits the role.

Kyrgios has had an irregular season on the tour in 2023. He has been sidelined for almost the entire year due to persistent injury problems. Despite being out of action, the 28-year-old is ensuring his presence is felt in the tennis world with his new role.

Kyrgios joined the Tennis Channel team for the year-end tournament. He joined Brett Haber and Jim Courier in the commentary box for the group-stage match between Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev.

In a recent episode of the Monday Match Analysis, Gross opined that Kyrgios is honest and gives "no BS", which contributes effectively to the job.

"We know what the deal is with Nick. He doesn't really care as much. He's willing to be more brash, he's willing to be honest. I don't wanna say he doesn't care about what people think of him because I actually think he does care about what people think of him. But I think it's his nature, is to be no BS, and that serves him really really well in this role," Gross said.

Gross reckoned that commentators should express themselves without the fear of external opinions, an aspect that Kyrgios excelled at in his debut, as per the analyst.

"If you come in with that kind of mindset, [where] you're worried about what everybody thinks, you're gonna struggle to be inciteful. Nick didn't have that problem, so he was willing to really be candid which is important," he added.

Nick Kyrgios has a great tennis mind, says Gill Gross

Nick Kyrgios at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships previews

Gill Gross further praised Nick Kyrgios in his new role. The tennis analyst maintained that all tennis players necessarily need not possess a tennis mind but the Aussie does.

"Folks, you serve great, you have a great forehand, you have a great backhand, you move great, your footwork is great, you're gonna be good at tennis. This isn't always about brain surgery here, right? You do all those things, you're gonna be great at tennis. So, not all pros have great tennis minds. I think Nick does," Gross stated.

Gross also highlighted Kyrgios' ability to read and perceive the game well. He felt that the former World No. 13 researched deeply about each player's strengths and weaknesses.

"So, he was reading the game well, he was seeing the game well. He's clearly thought deeply about all of these players and their strengths and their weaknesses," he said.

Nick Kyrgios has been troubled by a knee injury that has limited him to just one tournament this season. He took part in the BOSS Open, suffering a first-round defeat against Wu Yibing.