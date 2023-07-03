Cameron Norrie recently shared his thoughts on his encounter with Novak Djokovic in the 2022 Wimbledon semifinals.

Norrie suffered a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 defeat at the hands of Djokovic, the top seed in the tournament. The Brit was playing in his first Grand Slam semifinal and commenced the match on Centre Court with a brilliant start, managing to break the Serb's serve in the very first game.

However, Djokovic swiftly took command of the proceedings, conceding a mere five games across the subsequent two sets. The fourth set proved to be more fiercely contested, yet a solitary break of serve was all the World No. 2 needed to secure his spot in his fourth consecutive Wimbledon final, and his eighth overall.

During his press conference before his first match at the 2023 edition, Cameron Norrie was asked about the most challenging aspect of playing against Novak Djokovic.

Norrie acknowledged the immense challenge of defeating Djokovic in a five-set match. He explained that players often find themselves overexerting in an attempt to outperform him.

Furthermore, the 28-year-old stated that Djokovic's skills can make players feel compelled to strive for perfection, even when faced with an ostensibly easy shot.

"I think over five sets, it's obviously really tough to beat him. You end up overplaying a little bit at times. He makes you hit such tough shots, even kind of easy shot balls, he makes you feel like you have to go for the perfect one," Cameron Norrie said.

Cameron Norrie expressed his profound admiration for Djokovic, particularly on grass courts, and went on to disclose that the 2022 SW19 semifinal served as an exceptional opportunity for personal growth and development.

"You can learn a lot from matches like that and playing with him. He plays at such a high level. A lot of respect for him, especially on this surface. It was a good match for me to learn from, that one, for sure," he added.

Cameron Norrie will take on Tomas Machac in the first round at Wimbledon Championships 2023

Cameron Norrie during a practice session at Wimbledon 2023

Cameron Norrie, who is seeded twelfth, will commence his Wimbledon campaign against Czech qualifier Tomas Machac. Norrie has had an impressive start to the season, boasting a record of 31-12. Last week, he made it to the quarterfinals at Queens, his only appearance on the grasscourt in 2023.

Norrie boasts an impressive 8-5 record at Wimbledon, with five of those victories achieved just last year during his run to the semifinals. Unfortunately, the Brit's incredible run was cut short by the eventual champion, Novak Djokovic, who defeated him in a four-set match in the last four.

Meanwhile, Machac has only managed to secure three victories out of his eight matches this season. In order to secure a spot in the main draw at SW19, he had to successfully navigate through the qualifying rounds. This marks his inaugural appearance in the Wimbledon main draw, as he was eliminated in the third round of qualifying last year.

Cameron Norrie and Tomas Machac have not faced each other in a match yet, resulting in their head-to-head record being 0-0.

