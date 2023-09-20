"It's ok to allow waves where certain things can take a backseat" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle on fitness hiatus during US Open 2023

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently opened up about her fitness hiatus during her boyfriend's 2023 US Open run.

The 26-year-old has been documenting her fun-filled activities, showing off her enviable style and giving fans a glimpse of her glamorous life at Flushing Meadows.

Riddle posted a picture of herself on her Instagram story on Tuesday, September 19, revealing that she was heading to work out for the first time in over three weeks.

"On my way to work out for the first time in over 3 weeks! The last month i entirely prioritized fun > any form of physical and mental well- being. i gained 10 pounds, did not work out once AND i have no regrets because i ate the best NYC bagels & pizza & gave my body the chance to rest!!!" Riddle wrote on Instagram.

"Just a reminder sometimes you can’t do everything and it’s ok to allow waves where certain things take a backseat. you can always start again 😋," she continued.

Morgan Riddle on Instagram

Riddle’s post-Open adventures included a weekend trip to Palm Springs, California. She attended Fritz's runway debut at the Hermes fashion show as well, where he walked alongside other celebrities and models wearing the French luxury brand’s men’s winter collection for 2023.

Taylor Fritz for Hermes Fashion Show by Instagram Story

Riddle also made an appearance at the Victoria’s Secret World Tour event, where she mingled with other influencers and celebrities.

Morgan Riddle on Instagram

Riddle, who met Fritz on the dating app Raya in 2020, has been traveling with him for more than half the year, supporting him at his tournaments and creating content for her YouTube and TikTok accounts.

She has become a familiar face in the tennis world, often seen cheering for Fritz from the stands.

A deeper dive at Taylor Fritz's run at the 2023 US Open

Taylor Fritz at the 2023 US Open

Taylor Fritz had an impressive journey in the 2023 US Open, making it to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the second time in his career. Unfortunately, his aspiration to claim his first Major title was dashed by eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

Fritz had a relatively smooth path to the quarterfinals, winning all his preceding matches without dropping a single set. His campaign began with a straight-sets victory over fellow American Steve Johnson in the opening round.

Subsequently, the 25-year-old American breezed past Juan Pablo Varillas of Peru, Jakub Mensik of the Czech Republic, and Dominic Stricker of Switzerland in the following rounds.

The quarterfinal clash against Djokovic proved to be Fritz's most formidable challenge in the tournament. The Serb, who was pursuing a calendar Grand Slam and aiming to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 major singles titles, displayed no mercy as he dominated Fritz throughout the match. Djokovic secured a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 victory in a match that lasted two hours and 34 minutes.

Taylor Fritz is now headed to participate in the 2023 Laver Cup in Vancouver as a part of Team World.