  • "It's terrible... Holger Rune is crying" - Dane's mother Aneke reveals seriousness of his injury after Stockholm Open retirement heartbreak

"It's terrible... Holger Rune is crying" - Dane's mother Aneke reveals seriousness of his injury after Stockholm Open retirement heartbreak

By Aliasgar Ayaz
Modified Oct 18, 2025 16:52 GMT
Holger Rune (L) his mother Aneke (R) | Getty
Holger Rune (L) his mother Aneke (R) | Getty

Hours after Holger Rune suffered a serious injury during his Stockholm Open semifinal, his mother, Aneke, revealed the extent of the damage. The Dane is expected to end his 2025 season early and may not return to action until after the first Grand Slam of 2026.

On Saturday, October 18, Rune took on Ugo Humbert in Stockholm for a place in the final of the ATP 250 event. The Dane suffered from a left hamstring issue in the quarterfinal a day before, but powered through the match to make the semifinals.

During his match against Humbert, Rune won the first set and was tied at 2-2 in the second when he suddenly felt a “pop” in his left Achilles tendon during a rally. The 22-year-old immediately limped to his bench, appearing to realize the severity of the injury.

also-read-trending Trending

He was seen in tears while speaking to the physio, with his team also visibly emotional. His mother, Aneke, later confirmed the seriousness of the situation, revealing via text to a news outlet that Rune will require surgery and could be sidelined for three to six months.

"It's terrible. He's out for three to six months, the doctors say. Holger is crying," wrote Aneke Rune.
Rune was already a doubt for his Stockholm Open semifinal due to hamstring issues from his quarterfinal match. However, the young Dane is now dealing with a far more serious setback after sustaining a new and severe injury.

"I’m super disappointed for Holger Rune" - Ugo Humbert speaks after Stockholm Open semifinal against Dane

Holger Rune at the BNP Paribas Nordic Open 2025 - Source: Getty
Holger Rune at the BNP Paribas Nordic Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Top seed Holger Rune was on his way to reaching his third final of the 2025 season as he led by a set against Ugo Humbert in the semifinal. However, the foot injury led to an abrupt end to the match, with the Frenchman advancing to his second final of 2025.

"It was not the way I wanted to win... I’m super disappointed for Holger, I hope he is going to be okay. I wish him a speedy recovery. It was a great match. He was playing a little bit better than me, but I’m really sorry for Holger," Humbert said during his on-court interview (via ATPTour.com).
Humbert will face the winner of Denis Shapovalov vs Casper Ruud in the final of the 2025 Stockholm Open. Shapovalov won the title in 2019 and finished runner-up in 2021.

Meanwhile, Holger Rune will most certainly withdraw from the Swiss Indoors in Basel and any other tournament he may be committed to playing this season. His exact return date is still unknown.

Aliasgar Ayaz

Aliasgar Ayaz

An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aliasgar Ayaz
