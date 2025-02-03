"It's unbelievable... How's this possible?" - Paula Badosa reveals one aspect of Carlos Alcaraz that inspires her

Paula Badosa expressed admiration for Carlos Alcaraz while speaking to fellow WTA pro Caroline Garcia on the latest episode of the Tennis Insider Club podcast. The former World No. 2 admittedly can't wrap her head around the Spaniard's happy-go-lucky attitude during big moments of matches.

Paula Badosa was recently invited to speak on a wide array of topics on the Tennis Insider Club podcast by her colleague, Carolina Garcia, and her boyfriend, Borja Duran. During the interaction, the unsurmountable pressure of being a tennis icon came up, to which Duran remarked that the younger generation of budding tennis players look up to Carlos Alcaraz when it comes to dealing with pressure.

Badosa agreed with the Croat before expressing surprise at the four-time Major winner's habit of relishing in the stakes of his biggest matches.

Trending

"It's true and sometimes I look at them as inspiration because they deal with it [well], especially Carlitos. It's unbelievable," Paula Badosa said on the latest episode of the Tennis Insider Club [47:39]. "He's like, smiling all the time. Like, you're 5-5 and you're smiling. How is this possible?"

The 27-year-old added that Alcaraz shared this trait with the World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

"And I think Jannik and Carlitos are very similar. So I think it's the inspiration for us, dealing [with] it that way. The proper way to do it," she added.

Badosa enjoyed a successful comeback season on the WTA Tour last year. She won 37 of her 56 tour-level matches and reached the quarterfinals of the US Open. She went one better at this year's Australian Open, reaching her maiden Major semifinals, where she lost to Aryna Sabalenka.

Paula Badosa makes candid admission about being a WTA pro: "The tennis life is so tough"

Paula Badosa hits a forehand in Melbourne (Source: Getty Images)

During the aforementioned interaction with Carolina Garcia and Borja Duran, Paula Badosa also touched upon the difficulties she faced in balancing her professional and personal life. When asked if she would want her son or daughter to be a tennis pro, she said:

"Some parts it's very nice, I want them to do sports. Because it gives you another vision and values in life. But also then I think, the tennis life, or the sports life, it's so tough. But I'm this kind of person that I want them to decide whatever they want," Badosa said on the podcast [46:41]. "I think if they play tennis, it's a good thing, I've played also, so. I will try to help. But if I would really like it, talking from my experience, no. Because it's been very tough."

The Spaniard did, however, concede in the same breath that she would've probably advised anyone to become a tennis player as an 'outsider' looking at the glam and glitz of the sport.

"But seeing it from the outside and that it's a beautiful sport in the world, why not? It's something healthy and nice at the same time," she added.

Paula Badosa will next feature at the Abu Dhabi Open, which begins this week. The World No. 10's best result at the WTA 500 tournament is reaching the third round (2021).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback