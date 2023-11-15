Jannik Sinner backed to win a Grand Slam in 2024 by Serena Williams' ex-coach after beating Novak Djokovic in ATP Finals

Serena Williams’s ex-coach Rennae Stubbs recently predicted that Jannik Sinner will win a Major next year following his victory over Novak Djokovic at the 2023 ATP Finals.

Sinner has been making waves with his impressive performances and results. He has already won four titles this season in Vienna, Beijing, Toronto, and Montpellier along with final appearances in Miami and Rotterdam.

But one of his most remarkable achievements came on Tuesday, November 14, when he defeated World No. 1 and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in his second round-robin match in Turin. Sinner played with aggression to overcome the Serb in a three-set thriller, 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-6(2).

Sinner’s performance earned him praise from many experts, including Rennae Stubbs, the former Australian doubles star and coach of Serena Williams. Stubbs took to social media to express her admiration for the Italian and made a bold prediction for his future.

"Sinner will win a major next year," Stubbs wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Stubbs’ tweet sparked a lot of reactions and questions from her followers, who wanted to know which Grand Slam she thought Sinner would win. She replied:

The Aussie also stated that she made quite a bold prediction considering his only semifinal appearance in a Grand Slam tournament.

"Considering the dude has only made one single Grand Slam semifinal, I think it’s a pretty bold prediction," Stubbs replied.

Jannik Sinner to face Holger Rune in the 2023 ATP Finals 3RR

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 ATP Finals

Jannik Sinner will face Holger Rune in the third round-robin match at the 2023 ATP Finals on Friday, November 17.

Sinner, who is making his second appearance at the year-end tournament, has the home crowd support. He stunned six-time champion Novak Djokovic in a thrilling three-setter in his second round-robin match, after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in his opening match.

Rune has also shown resilience on his debut at the ATP Finals. He pushed Djokovic to the limit in a three-hour epic in his first match, before receiving a walkover from Tsitsipas in his second round-robin match due to the Greek’s back injury.

The head-to-head record between Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune stands at 2-0, in favor of the Dane. The latter won their most recent semifinal encounter in Monaco in three sets, 1-6, 7-5, 7-5.

