"Jannik Sinner & Carlos Alcaraz winning the 2 big ones Roger Federer hogged every year damn" - Fans react to Spaniard winning ATP Sportsmanship Award

Carlos Alcaraz winning the 2023 Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award has sparked delight among tennis fans.

Alcaraz beat out fellow nominees Grigor Dimitrov, Hubert Hurkacz and Jannik Sinner to clinch the Sportsmanship Award, which honors fair play, professionalism, and integrity on and off the court. He became the fourth Spaniard to earn this honor, following Jose Higueras (1983), Alex Corretja (1996, 1998) and Rafael Nadal (2010, 2018-21).

The nominees were selected through a vote by the International Tennis Writers' Association (ITWA), with Alcaraz ultimately being selected from the shortlist by his fellow players. For 18 years, Roger Federer (13 times) and Nadal (5 times) dominated this award until Casper Ruud's win last year. Now, Alcaraz has secured the honor for the first time in his career.

With Jannik Sinner bagging the ATP Fans' Favorite Award, and Carlos Alcaraz winning the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award, several fans expressed their delight at the young duo sweeping the two important categories.

"Jannik and Carlos winning the two big ones Federer hogged every year, damn," one fan posted.

"I really thought this would have been the other way around with Carlos winning Fan Fave and Jannik winning Sportsmanship but I'm not complaining about this result either. 😃 Here's to many bright years for these two young men!" another fan shared.

Meanwhile, another fan staunchly defended the Spaniard against detractors who were questioning his worthiness for the award.

"To all those saying Alcaraz didn't deserve his sportsmanship award, friendly reminder that it was his fellow players who voted for him. Not the fans, not the establishment, certainly not Nike," the fan commented.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune "are close, but far" to challenging Novak Djokovic, says Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz

In a recent interview, Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou stated that while the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune were close to Novak Djokovic in skill, the 24-time Grand Slam champion's unparalleled mental fortitude set him apart from the trio.

"They are close, but they are far. They are close in terms of level. Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic in the final of Wimbledon, Holger Rune beat him two times, one time last year and one time this year," Mouratoglou told Eurosport.

"So the level is really good. The level of tennis is very close to his. Now what makes the difference is still his ability to compete and his mental strength, that puts him still in a way, way above. Because if you look at his season, he won three Grand Slams and reached the final at the other," he added.

Although Alcaraz, Sinner and Rune all managed to defeat Djokovic during the 2023 season, Mouratoglou also expressed his belief that they required further development in order to challenge the Serb on a consistent basis.

"So we cannot say that they are a threat yet, not constantly, not on a regular basis. Once in a while, yes. That's where they have to make the big progress," he said.