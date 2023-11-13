Jannik Sinner dumps Novak Djokovic, picks Carlos Alcaraz over Serb in 'This or That' game

Jannik Sinner recently picked Carlos Alcaraz over Novak Djokovic in a 'This or That' game.

Sinner is in Turin, Italy, for his debut appearance at the ATP Finals. He started his campaign on Sunday, November 12, on a positive note with a convincing victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in his first round-robin match, defeating the Greek 6-4, 6-4.

The Italian is slated to take on Novak Djokovic next. The Serb also picked up his first win of the year-end championships after a tough battle with Holger Rune on Sunday.

The World No. 4 is yet to earn a win against the Serb. The duo have come face-to-face thrice so far. The Serb first defeated Sinner at the Monte Carlos Masters in 2021. He scored two more victories over the Italian at Wimbledon in 2022 and 2023.

Sinner recently sat down for a fun conversation with SkySport. During the chat, he answered a few questions in a version of the 'This or That' game. On being asked to pick one from Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz, the World No. 4 opted for the Spaniard with a grin on his face.

Sinner's rivalry with Alcaraz has comparatively been more intense than with the 24-time Grand Slam champion. He has played seven matches against the World No. 2 and has collected four victories on tour.

The youngsters first met each other at the Paris Masters in 2021. Alcaraz went past his opponent after a tough two sets, with the scoreline reading 7-6(1), 7-5. Sinner, however, went one step ahead with two back-to-back successes at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships and the 2022 Croatia Open.

The Spaniard then bounced back and registered two wins. He defeated Sinner at the 2022 US Open in the quarterfinals and Indian Wells Open in the semifinals earlier this year.

Sinner, however, swung the head-to-head tally to 4-3 in his favor with twin triumphs at the Miami Open in April 2023 and the China Open in October.

"Novak Djokovic is the best that this sport has ever had" - Jannik Sinner

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Three

Jannik Sinner recently stated that Novak Djokovic is the best player to pick up a tennis racket.

"You find yourself in front of someone who has won 24 Slams, three out of four this year alone. In terms of results, he is the best that this sport has ever had," Sinner said ahead of the 2023 ATP Finals.

The Italian added he looks forward to squaring off against Djokovic at the year-end championships.

“I hope to meet him as soon as possible. These are the important matches for my growth (as a player), the ones for which I say: I win or I learn. He will tell me where I am,” he added.

