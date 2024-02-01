Jannik Sinner: “I personally live better without social media and I will continue to do so”

2024 Australian Open winner Jannik Sinner recently stated that he intends to stay away from social media platforms.

Sinner clinched his maiden Grand Slam title on Sunday, January 28, at the Rod Laver Arena. The Italian defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final, rallying from behind to win the match 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

The 22-year-old returned to Italy following his triumph Down Under and recently visited the Colosseum in Rome for a media briefing. In his conversation with the press, Sinner advised youngsters to avoid using social media platforms.

“I tell the kids to be careful because maybe today someone is sick but on social media people post photos where everything is fine," he said (via Rai News 24).

Sinner claimed that things posted on social media were far from reality and that he makes a conscious effort to spend less time online.

"I personally live better without social media and I will continue to do so. I don't like social media. It's not the truth. You see certain things but they're not those," the Italian added.

Jannik Sinner on winning Australian Open 2024: "Happy with this situation, this milestone is important for me and my team"

Jannik Sinner holds the Australian Open men's singles trophy.

Jannik Sinner reflected on his debut Grand Slam title in a recent press briefing, attributing it as an important stage of his young career.

During the media briefing at the Colosseum in Rome, Sinner called his Australian Open triumph an "important milestone" for himself and his team.

"I'm happy to share so many emotions with all of you but there is not just one tournament, there are many. We have a lot of chances to do well, but also to do badly. We have to be ready but happy with this situation, this milestone is important for me and my team," he said.

Sinner has been training under former tennis professional Darren Cahill since July 2022. Cahill has worked with three Grand Slam champions, Lleyton Hewitt, Andre Agassi, and Simona Halep in the past. The Italian's camp also includes former player Simone Vagnozzi.

The 22-year-old further stated that the victory in Melbourne has not changed him as an individual and that he was elated at receiving all the love from his fans.

"You can feel the warmth of the people, I like it. But as a guy, I'm like two weeks ago, simple and normal," Jannik Sinner added.