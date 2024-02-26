"Jannik Sinner is like the same version of Novak Djokovic" - Serena Williams' ex-coach

Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, has suggested that Jannik Sinner is the younger version of World No. 1, Novak Djokovic.

Stubbs made these remarks following Sinner's impressive start to the 2024 season, marked by his victory at the Australian Open. The Italian clinched the title by defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final.

On his way to the championship match, he defeated Botic van de Zandschulp, Jesper De Jong, Sebastian Baez, Karen Khachanov, Andrey Rublev, and the defending champion Djokovic himself.

Sinner then maintained his excellent form at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam. He got past Van de Zandschulp, Gael Monfils, Milos Raonic (W/O), Tallon Griekspoor and Alex de Minaur to claim his second title of the season. His victory at the ATP 500 tournament elevated him to a career-high ranking of World No. 3, dethroning Medvedev.

While comparing Carlos Alcaraz with Jannik Sinner on the latest episode of the 'Racquet's Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast,' in a conversation with Andrea Petkovic, Stubbs claimed that Sinner has "more upside" than Alcaraz. She also praised the Italian's coach, Darren Cahill, for his role in enhancing certain aspects of his protege's game.

"I think that [Jannik] Sinner has more upside [than Carl0s Alcaraz]," Stubbs said (at 47:48). "I think it can get better at hitting the dropshot, which he is doing. He is implementing that forehand dropshot which is great, even won him a couple of really big points against Alex de Minaur, who is arguably the best mover in tennis."

"He hit that a couple of times against him on some big points, couple of break points. I think his net game is improving experientially. Darren [Cahill] turned a huge influence in that department. So, I think he is moving forward his dropshots and his slice backhand. That's a work in progress," the Aussie continued.

Stubbs added:

"You think about, 'Where he is attackable? Where do you win a point against him?' You can't. He is like the same version of Novak Djokovic," she said (at 48:29).

"Jannik Sinner is going to win more matches against Carlos Alcaraz" - Andrea Petkovic

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner pictured at the 2023 ATP Finals

Andrea Petkovic agreed with Rennae Stubbs in claiming that Sinner resembles a younger version of Novak Djokovic. The German also noted that the duo's similarities make them both challenging opponents for Carlos Alcaraz.

"Novak troubles Alcaraz," Petkovic said (at 48:43). "Even old Novak is troubling Alcaraz because he is so solid and that's why I think Jannik has been a bad matchup for Carlos before he found 'Jannik Sinner: The Australian Open champion.'"

While Petkovic acknowledged Alcaraz as a more well-rounded player compared to Sinner, she added that the Italian's "solidity" will help him secure more victories against the Spaniard.

"I do think that Jannik, because of his solidity, is actually going to win more matches against Carlos. But, I do think, put next to each other, Carlos has more, as of now, more variety in his game," she continued.

Sinner has a 3-4 head-to-head record against Djokovic, while he stands even against Alcaraz at 4-4.

