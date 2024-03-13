"Jannik Sinner moving with 2011 Novak Djokovic aura": Fans react as Italian extends win streak after victory against Ben Shelton in Indian Wells 4R

Tennis fans recently reacted to Jannik Sinner continuing his winning streak with a victory over Ben Shelton in the fourth round of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Following his title wins at the 2024 Australian Open and ABN AMRO Open, Sinner continued his search for a third title of the season when he defeated home favorite Shelton 7-6(4), 6-1. This victory extended his winning streak to 18 matches and secured his spot in the quarterfinals at Indian Wells. It also marked his 150th hard-court tour-level victory, making him the first player born after 2000 to reach this milestone.

With this win, the World No. 3 also halted Ben Shelton's attempt to become the youngest American quarter-finalist in Indian Wells since Andy Roddick and Robby Ginepri achieved the feat in 2003.

Tennis fans were thrilled to see Jannik Sinner's continued dominance this season. They took to social media to share their delight and excitement over the same.

Tennis journalist, Bastien Fachan, drew comparisons between Sinner's performance this season to that of Novak Djokovic's 2011 season, where the Serb claimed 10 titles, including three Grand Slams (the Australian Open, Wimbledon Championships, the US Open) and five Masters 1000 titles.

"Sinner moving with the 2011 Djokovic aura, carrying a sense of inevitability in tight sets even when opponents raise their level to his," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan similarly marvelled at the Italian's brilliant gameplay, likening it to Novak Djokovic's performance in 2011.

"Was wondering exactly this, how does this sinner season compares to Djokovic 2011 season, he’s playing unbelievable tennis," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Jannik Sinner on compatriot Luca Nardi defeating Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells 3R: "It's incredible"

Jannik Sinner talking in a press conference at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Italian lucky loser Luca Nardi pulled off a stunning upset when he defeated five-time Indian Wells champion Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open. In light of this, at the post-match press conference after his victory over Ben Shelton, Jannik Sinner shared his thoughts on Nardi's win against the World No. 1.

The World No. 3 praised Nardi as a "nice guy" and acknowledged that defeating Djokovic in their first encounter must have been an incredible moment for him.

"He's a very nice guy. He's a really good kid, and I'm really happy for him. These are the moments, you know, playing against the No. 1 in the world, you go on court, you never know what to expect, what's happening. You know, beating him the first time when he plays, it's incredible, no?" Sinner said.

Jannik Sinner will next face Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinals and Luca Nardi will next face home favorite Tommy Paul in the fourth round at Indian Wells.

