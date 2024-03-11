Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner practicing their serve with flawless synchronization during a practice session at Indian Wells amused tennis fans online.

Djokovic began his campaign to secure an unprecedented sixth Indian Wells title by defeating unseeded Aleksandar Vukic 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in two hours and 10 minutes in the second round. This victory marked the Serb's 400th match win at the ATP 1000 level, placing him alongside Rafael Nadal (406) as the only two players to achieve this milestone. The World No. 1 will next go up against Italian lucky loser Luca Nardi for a chance to advance to the fourth round.

On the other hand, Sinner kicked off his BNP Paribas Open campaign with a dominant win over Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis, winning with a score of 6-3, 6-0 in the second round. Sinner continued his winning streak by defeating 25th seed Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-4, improving his season record to a flawless 14-0 and extending his winning streak to 17 matches. The Italian will next compete against Ben Shelton or Francisco Cerundolo for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Recently, Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner were spotted practicing on adjacent courts. A video captured the two players practicing with synchronized serves. They even had uncanny similarities in their routines when receiving the ball after the serve.

This left the tennis fans in awe and amusement. They took to social media to express their opinions on the same. One fan suggested that Sinner seemed to be emulating the 24-time Grand Slam champion in every aspect of his game.

"Jannik really has copied all things Djokovic," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan humorously remarked that the video made it appear as though the ATP Tour was "scripted," referencing the spoof skit released by the ATP where players jokingly implied that the Tour was a fabricated reality TV show.

"ATP is truly scripted," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic at Australian Open 2024 SF

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Australian Open SF

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic have faced each other seven times on the ATP Tour, with their most recent clash taking place at the 2024 Australian Open semifinals.

Sinner emerged victorious, defeating Djokovic 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3, halting the Serb's quest for an 11th Australian Open and 25th Grand Slam title. The Italian also put an end to the World No. 1's 33-match winning streak in Melbourne.

Following his win over Novak Djokovic, Sinner expressed his admiration for playing against top-tier players like Djokovic, from whom he can glean valuable lessons.

"I was looking forward to this match. It's always nice to have this kind of player who you can learn from. I lost [to Djokovic] last year in the semis in Wimbledon, so I think I learned a lot from that. It's all a part of the process," Sinner said, via ATP Tour.

