"Jannik Sinner wouldn't take advice from Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic": Fans react as Italian's coach Darren Cahill reveals 'mature' doping ban take

Jannik Sinner's coach Darren Cahill recently disclosed an admission that the World No. 1 had previously made after accepting a three-month doping suspension from WADA. While the Italian's words were inspiring, they have had a mixed reception in the tennis community.

Amid his doping controversy over the last year, Sinner has been treated with disapproval from many of his peers such as Nick Kyrgios and Stan Wawrinka. However, going by an account given by Darren Cahill on Caroline Garcia's podcast, the World No. 1 has been hardly phased by any of the criticisms thrown his way.

"He said to me the other day that, 'Don't concern yourself with the criticism of someone that you wouldn't take advice from.' I look at him and go, 'Oh my God, are you 23 years of age?'" Darren Cahill said on the Tennis Insider Club podcast recently. "I know that's a quote that's out there, but to come from him... it's like, okay, let's move on."

While Jannik Sinner's quote has certainly shown how he is mature well beyond his years, a few fans on X (formerly Twitter) took exception to it. One claimed that the World No. 1 had made light of the opinions shared by legends like Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, both of whom have spoken against doping in tennis in the past.

"The comments pretending he's some kind of victim is crazy. Dismisses opinions of Federer, Djokovic, Wawrinka, Del Potro, Muratoglou, Rublev, Pegula, Alcaraz, Bartoli, Dimitrov, Henman, Medvedev, Shapovalov, Rusedski, Halep etc," the fan wrote on X.

A few of the 23-year-old's fans, meanwhile, expressed admiration for the Italian's attitude.

"I love him everyday even more," one fan wrote.

"Jannik is my teacher," another wrote.

One fan, meanwhile, was unhappy with the apparently haughty nature of Jannik Sinner's comments.

"You see @janniksin has no shame at all. His arrogance has no limits!" they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

"Mentality as granite as the mountains from where he comes... A true champion," one fan wrote while quoting Jannik Sinner.

"Truly wise beyond his years he never should’ve been forced to grow up so fast, he’s just a kid," another insisted.

"So he wouldn't take advice from Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Wawrinka, Del Potro, Alcaraz... Ooook..." one of the Italian's detractors suggested.

"His maturity sometimes makes me forget that he's only 23 yrs old," another wrote in their praise of the World No. 1.

Jannik Sinner to miss Indian Wells Masters 2025 and three other big tournaments, set to be back in May

Jannik Sinner is out of Indian Wells due to his three-month doping ban | Image Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner will be forced to skip the 2025 Indian Wells Masters this fortnight, as his doping suspension began on February 9. The Italian reached the semifinal of the 1000-level event last year, where he lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in three sets. For better or worse, he already surrendered 400 ranking points from the last-four showing in Indian Wells while serving a provisional ban after his two failed doping tests had come to the ITIA's attention after March 2024.

Sinner will also sit out of the Miami Masters, the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Madrid Masters, which will lead to a drop-off of 1,600 points. Fortunately for him, the 23-year-old will stay firm at the top of the ATP rankings regardless, thanks to his current mammoth tally of 11,330 points. Since his ban ends on May 4, he will likely make his return at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia — the last big tune-up event before this year's French Open.

