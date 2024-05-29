WATCH: Amid Elena Rybakina's French Open press controversy, Jelena Ostapenko's amusing response to question about her wealth at the event resurfaces

Jelena Ostapenko's hilarious response to a reporter's question regarding her wealth at the 2017 French Open has resurfaced amid Elena Rybakina's latest press room debacle. Ostapenko notably clinched the championship at Roland Garros in 2017.

Ostapenko defeated Louisa Chirico, Monica Puig, Lesia Tsurenko, Samantha Stosur, Caroline Wozniacki and Timea Bacsinszky to reach the final. She overcame Simona Halep 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the summit clash.

More recently, Rybakina sparked controversy with her conduct during a post-match press conference after her win over Greet Minnen. She offered one retort after another to reporters while stating that their questions were basic and repetitive.

One of Elena Rybakina's responses to a question concerned with her being in better health than last year at Roland Garros was as follows:

"For sure, physically I’m much better than last year since I had to withdraw – I had Covid. Of course now I’m much better. I don’t know guys, the questions are quite the same, so I don’t know what to say anymore."

On being asked to comment on the overhead roof installed in 2023 at Philippe Chatrier, she said:

"Same as previous years, guys."

Hours after Elena Rybakina's press conference, a seven-year-old video of Jelena Ostapenko dodging a question regarding her wealth resurfaced on X. Her answer was followed by uncontrollable laughter in the press room at Roland Garros.

A reporter asked the eventual champion if she was as wealthy as Ernest Gulbis, the last Latvian player to reach the semifinals at a French Open (2014). Interestingly, the reporter had mistakenly claimed that Gulbis had reached the final evoking laughter from Ostapenko.

"The last Latvian player who reached the French Open final was very very rich. Are you rich too? Do you have a lot of money," the scribe said.

"Who was that," Ostapenko asked.

"Gulbis," the reporter answered.

"He hasn’t reached the final," the former champion countered.

"Semi, semi, semi," the reported corrected himself.

"It’s a funny question," Jelena Ostapenko remarked laughing out loud.

Watch the old video below:

Elena Rybakina, Jelena Ostapenko advance to second round at French Open 2024

Elena Rybakina in action at the French Open

At the 2024 French Open, Elena Rybakina and Jelena Ostapenko have both advanced to the second round. Ostapenko overcame Jacqueline Cristian 6-4, 7-5 in her opener and Rybakina defeated Greet Minnen 6-2, 6-3 under a closed roof on a rainy Tuesday in Paris.

Rybakina will take on Arantxa Rus, who defeated Angelique Kerber in her opener, in the second round on Thursday, May 30. She has played against Rus twice so far with their head-to-head tied at 1-1.

Ostapenko, meanwhile, will lock horns with Clara Tauson in her second match at Roland Garros on Wednesday, May 29. Ostapenko and Tauson are also tied 1-1 in the head-to-head. Tauson beat Tatjana Maria in the first round.